F1 Bahrain Grand Prix preview: Facts, figures, laps, odds, ticket prices for Bahrain International Circuit

After a 15 week hiatus, F1 finally returns and takes centre stage again starting with the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix.

This will be the 19th time that the Bahrain International Circuit has been selected as a venue on the Formula One calendar, and British driver Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to add another victory to his previous five at this venue — the most of any driver.

Made up of 15 corners and three very long straights, expect plenty of overtakes and action this weekend as drivers and their teams look to make a quick start to the 2023 season.

From circuit stats to previous results, The Sporting News tells you everything you need to know about the Bahrain Grand Prix and its history.

MORE: F1 2023 season predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets for new Formula One campaign

Bahrain International Circuit facts and layout

First Grand Prix hosted: 2004 (2010 GP race used the Endurance Circuit)

2004 (2010 GP race used the Endurance Circuit) Numbers of laps: 57

57 Circuit length: 5,412km

5,412km Total race length: 308,238km

308,238km Lap record: 1:31.447 by Pedro de la Rosa in 2005

Under the floodlights in Bahrain, with this track in Sakhir you can expect to see cars travelling at top speed for the majority of the lap unlike at most other venues.

With three DRS zones around the track, overtaking is common here, especially down the start/finish straight where drivers like to dive down the inside at corner one after going through the speed trap.

Expect mistakes to be made at corner ten in particular as drivers can struggle to pick up the perfect line through the tight, downhill left-hander.

MORE: 2023 season calendar, list of circuits, fastest ever lap times and more

Five interesting facts about the Bahrain Grand Prix

Although the sale of alcohol isn't banned in Bahrain, the podium finishers spray a non-alcoholic rosewater drink called Waard.



Built on a former camel farm, the Bahrain International Circuit cost around $150 million. A sizeable amount of that money was used to import extra-grippy aggregate from a quarry in Shropshire to offset the danger of sand on the track.



To keep sand off the track where possible, organisers spray the surrounding desert with sticky substance to hold it in place



The Bahrain Grand Prix was moved to become a night race in 2014 for its tenth anniversary but given its success, it has remained as one ever since.



All but one of the track's corners are numbered except the first which was named 'Schumacher's Turn' in honour of the event's first winner following his 2013 skiing accident.

Full schedule for 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix

Here's the full list for the upcoming 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix, including start times for practice, qualifying and race day.

Date Session Time (ET) Time (GMT) Time (AEDT) Friday 3 March Practice 1 06:30 11:30 22:30 Friday 3 March Practice 2 10:00 15:00 02:00 (Saturday 4 March) Saturday 4 March Practice 3 06:30 11:30 22:30 Saturday 4 March Qualifying 10:00 15:00 02:00 (Sunday 5 March) Sunday 5 March Race 10:00 15:00 02:00 (Monday 6 March)

F1 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix ticket prices, availability

Tickets for the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix remain on sale through Formula One's official ticketing website .

Of those still available, admission prices sit between £170 ($205) and £450 ($540) to catch a three days of action between March 3 and 5.

Prices vary depending on location of seats, which stand you're in and what day you attend over the Grand Prix weekend.

Hospitality tickets also remain on sale with prices beginning at £2900 ($3500) to catch the whole weekend of events.

MORE: What is the F1 cost cap and how are breaches punished? Process explained after Red Bull fined $7m for breaking rules

F1 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix TV channel, live stream

List of tv providers for the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix.

UK USA Canada Australia TV Channel Sky Sports F1 ESPN/ABC TSN (English); RDS (French) Fox Sports

List of live stream providers for the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix.

UK USA Canada Australia Live Stream NOW TV / Sky Go app ESPN+, fuboTV TSN Direct Kayo

Odds for the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix

Perhaps unsurprisingly, recent two-time world champion Max Verstappen has been priced as the favourite to win the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Despite the Dutchman failing to finish last season's race due to a technical fault in his Red Bull car, the bookmakers clearly expect him to carry on his stunning form from the back end of last season.

Full list of odds for drivers to win the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix

Odds via BetMGM (USA), Sports Interaction (Canada), SkyBet (UK), and Neds (Australia). Odds correct as of February 28.

Driver BetMGM Sports

Interaction SkyBet Neds Max Verstappen -118 1.82 10/11 1.83 Charles Leclerc +350 4.79 10/3 4.50 Lewis Hamilton +800 5.60 8/1 9.00 Sergio Perez +800 10.00 9/1 9.00 Carlos Sainz +1000 10.00 10/1 11.00 George Russell +1600 17.00 14/1 17.00 Fernando Alonso +1600 20.00 20/1 17.00 Lance Stroll +15000 128.00 200/1 151 Lando Norris +25000 218.00 200/1 251 Esteban Ocon +25000 386.00 400/1 251 Pierre Gasly +25000 436.00 500/1 251 Valtteri Bottas +25000 239.00 300/1 251 Zhou Guanyu +25000 257.00 500/1 251 Oscar Piastri +50000 358.00 500/1 501 Nico Hulkenburg +50000 751.00 750/1 501 Kevin Magnussen +75000 613.00 750/1 751 Nyck De Vries +100000 589.00 1000/1 1001 Yuki Tsunoda +100000 770.00 1000/1 1001 Alex Albon +100000 667.00 1000/1 1001 Logan Sargeant +150000 910.00 1000/1 1501

Weather for the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix

The Bahrain Grand Prix falls in March, just before the onset of the much hotter summer season which helps teams and drivers around this testing track.

Daytime temperatures for the event are usually anywhere between 25-30°C (75-85°F) and as expected in the Middle East, there's a very low chance of rainfall. In fact, no Bahrain Grand Prix has ever experienced rain during the race weekend. This year's race weekend is forecast to reach temperatures of 26°C.

All grandstands at Bahrain International Circuit are also covered to shield from the sun and most of the on-track action takes place at night when temperatures are much more comfortable for fans, drivers and teams alike.