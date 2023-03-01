Open in App
New York City, NY
The CUNY School of Professional Studies offers an MA in Museum Studies.

By Gothamist Sponsor,

5 days ago
Join an Online Info Session on March 8 at 5:00 PM (Eastern).

Join students like Lisa Diaz Louis, a native New Yorker and student in the online MA in Museum Studies program at the CUNY School of Professional Studies (CUNY SPS).

When CUNY SPS announced they were partnering with the New-York Historical Society to offer a Museum Studies degree, Lisa knew the program would give her the opportunity to blend her two passions: the love of museums and helping others. Read more about her story .

Join Jenna Coplin, Academic Program Manager, Museum Studies to learn more about the program at an online info session.

DATE: March 8, 2023

TIME: 5:00 PM (Eastern Time)

More about the MA in Museum Studies at CUNY SPS

The MA in Museum Studies online degree program grounds students in the theory and practical applications of museum operations, including administration, finance, curation, technology, and education. Developed in collaboration with the New-York Historical Society, students gain the knowledge, skills, and preparation necessary to engage in professional museum practice.

