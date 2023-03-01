Area police reports

Defiance sheriff---

Sunday, 3:12 a.m., near milepost 6 on Ohio 49 in Hicksville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Tyler Schooley, 31, Edon, sustained heavy damage when it crossed over the center line, left the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The utility pole fell on top of the vehicle. Schooley was cited for failure to control.

Monday, 2:25 p.m., at the Ohio 15/18 split in Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ezekiel Mavis, 19, Alvordton, sustained no damage when it failed to negotiate the curve, left the roadway on the south side and came to rest in a field. He was cited for failure to control.

Henry sheriff---

Monday, 4:05 p.m., near milepost 43 on U.S. 6 in Liberty Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Cassie Hayes, 23, Bowling Green, sustained heavy damage when it left the west side of the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. She was cited for failure to control.

Napoleon police---

Tuesday, 1:47 a.m., at CCNO, Ashley Carter, 28, Napoleon, was served a warrant for theft.

Williams sheriff---

Saturday, 7:47 a.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 12 in Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Luis Gustavo, 34, Edgerton, sustained heavy damage when it slid over the center line and off the north side of the roadway where it struck a culvert on the west side of County Road 12. He was cited for failure to control.