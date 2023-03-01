Open in App
Defiance, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Crescent-News

Area police reports

5 days ago

Area police reports

Defiance sheriff---

Sunday, 3:12 a.m., near milepost 6 on Ohio 49 in Hicksville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Tyler Schooley, 31, Edon, sustained heavy damage when it crossed over the center line, left the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The utility pole fell on top of the vehicle. Schooley was cited for failure to control.

Monday, 2:25 p.m., at the Ohio 15/18 split in Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ezekiel Mavis, 19, Alvordton, sustained no damage when it failed to negotiate the curve, left the roadway on the south side and came to rest in a field. He was cited for failure to control.

Henry sheriff---

Monday, 4:05 p.m., near milepost 43 on U.S. 6 in Liberty Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Cassie Hayes, 23, Bowling Green, sustained heavy damage when it left the west side of the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. She was cited for failure to control.

Napoleon police---

Tuesday, 1:47 a.m., at CCNO, Ashley Carter, 28, Napoleon, was served a warrant for theft.

Williams sheriff---

Saturday, 7:47 a.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 12 in Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Luis Gustavo, 34, Edgerton, sustained heavy damage when it slid over the center line and off the north side of the roadway where it struck a culvert on the west side of County Road 12. He was cited for failure to control.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Police: Celina man arrested on meth charge after foot pursuit
Celina, OH22 hours ago
1 hospitalized following Hardin County building fire
Kenton, OH1 day ago
One person killed in fatal crash on I-475 at Talmadge Thursday
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Courts: Federal charge for man in 10-hour New Haven standoff
New Haven, IN2 days ago
Driver killed in 3 vehicle crash on U.S. 6 in DeKalb County
Waterloo, IN2 days ago
Man dies in crash northeast of downtown Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, IN19 hours ago
Swanton Man Killed in Single Vehicle Crash
Swanton, OH3 days ago
Authorities cancel Public Safety Alert for missing Fort Wayne teen
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Man dies after crash on North Anthony Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN17 hours ago
Adrian woman arrested, accused of embezzling over $200,000 from dealership
Dundee, MI3 days ago
Major crash shuts down westbound I-475
Toledo, OH3 days ago
Former Spencerville mayor denied bond reduction for pandering charge
Spencerville, OH2 days ago
Authorities: 2 dead after US 30 crash in Columbia City
Columbia City, IN4 days ago
Courts: Fort Wayne man caught with fentanyl sentenced to 7 1/2 years
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
Feds intercept seven pounds of Fort Wayne bound fentanyl; one man arrested
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
TPD investigating school fight as riot, 4 students may face charges
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Home weatherization assistance program open
Lima, OH2 days ago
Two Dozen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
Bryan, OH5 days ago
Van Wert 19-year-old sentenced for a 2022 home invasion and assault
Van Wert, OH4 days ago
Love offered a plea deal to drop over half the charges he is facing
Bluffton, OH2 days ago
Fort Wayne man faces conspiracy to commit murder charge; case sealed
Fort Wayne, IN4 days ago
Lima Municipal Court records, Feb. 23-March 1
Lima, OH4 days ago
Toledo teen identified in 41-year-old cold case
Toledo, OH6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy