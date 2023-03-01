NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments against seven persons, according to Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office.

Indicted were:

• Isaiah Hazlett, 24, Fostoria, for grand theft when the property is a firearm and tampering with evidence, each a third-degree felony.

• Oscar Asencio-Zometa, 28, Wauseon, for vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony.

• Cody Hall, 35, Napoleon, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Gregory Kalvitz, 43, Liberty Center, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.

• Tara Kidder, 41, Delta, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Everett Lawson, 43, Bellevue, for possession cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

• Jason Rohdy, 37, homeless, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.