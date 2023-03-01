Texas A&M Womens golf wins the ICON Invitational in record setting fashion

The No. 10 ranked Aggie Women’s golf team entered the ICON Invitational Tournament as the top-ranked team after Tuesday there was no doubt why. Two rounds in they wiped the 36-hole program record of 12-under, 564 with a 25-under, 551. Team records weren’t the only records broken on the first day, Junior Zoe Slaughter’s strong start and consistency produced -14 through 36 holes setting her own program record, which helped maintain a slight lead over Iowa State after the first day.

The final round was another day of record-setting. Once again Zoe would lead the team shooting a 68 in the final round and helping secure a dominant win with the Aggies coming in at -34 and North Texas in second place at -24. Slaughter’s -18 through 54 holes and the team -34 through 54 holes are both program records foreshadowing great things to come. Head coach Gerrod Chadwell gave his thoughts after the historic win

“Anytime you break a record it is amazing,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We didn’t play well the first time out this spring, but our team answered the challenge to get better these past two weeks. I got to walk 54 holes with Zoe (Slaughter) this tournament and it was great to see her be comfortable. She could have gotten rattled, but she stuck to the gameplan. Her performance was incredible, and she helped our team so much.”

Check out the social media reaction from the office Texas A&M Women’s Golf Twitter account:

