Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
CBS LA

Mission Hills residents brave fourth night in cold without power

By KCAL-News Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byV2h_0l3Q6GGp00

Mission Hills residents brave fourth night in cold without power 02:26

Residents of Monterey Manor in Mission Hills are struggling to stay warm as they face their fourth night without heat Tuesday after a recent storm caused a power outage.

"What am I going to do?" asked Crista Umberson Tuesday. "I wear sweatshirts and sweat pants but that's not enough and you're cold. Yes! I'm always cold."

Umberson, who has lived in the mobile home park for over 20 years, said her home has partial power with only a few outlets working. The kitchen is completely dead, causing her food to spoil, and she has no heat.

"I have got three pork roasts in the freezer," she said. "I got chicken in there and hamburger meat."

To keep warm, she has resorted to running her gas oven with the door open, which is a dangerous practice. Umberson said she has considered paying only half of her rent due to the lack of assistance.

The park's manager explained to KCAL News that they called an electrician, but they cannot fix the problem without the assistance of the Department of Water and Power, which is still working to restore power to thousands of customers after the storm that occurred over the weekend.

Maryann Carhart, another resident, is also facing partial power, but fortunately, she can still plug in her breathing machine somewhere else.

"It's very inconvenient," Carhart said.

DWP reports that they still have 7,600 customers without power, down from 140,000 during the height of the storm, but it remains uncertain when power will be fully restored.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Massive Winter Storm Hits Southern California: NASA Satellite Photos Reveal Blanket of Snow in San Gabriel Mountains
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Strong winds tear through Pico Rivera
Pico Rivera, CA4 days ago
Person Killed After Struck By Vehicle On The 14 Freeway
Agua Dulce, CA21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Crestline residents in survival mode following powerful winter storm
Crestline, CA1 day ago
Sinkhole swallows Range Rover in Laguna Beach, triggers gas leak
Laguna Beach, CA15 hours ago
Laguna Beach residents evacuated due to gas leak
Laguna Beach, CA23 hours ago
Stranded mountain residents frustrated as food, supplies begin to diminish
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
Mother gives birth amid blizzard conditions in San Bernardino mountains
San Bernardino, CA3 days ago
Snowed-in: Lake Arrowhead man details fear, frustration as supplies run low
Lake Arrowhead, CA3 days ago
Cold Weather Alert Issued For The Santa Clarita Valley
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
Rain fills lake to overflowing
Canyon Lake, CA3 days ago
L.A. planning changes to combat street takeovers in ‘Fast & Furious’ neighborhood
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Hiker found dead on Pacific Palisades trail
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
3 Lives Lost in Apartment Unit Fire in West Covina
West Covina, CA16 hours ago
Landslide leaves several homes in danger in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA2 days ago
Inside SoCal: Let's go fly a kite (3/5)
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Crestline man conducts drone surveys of snowed-in homes to help neighbors check on damage
Crestline, CA3 days ago
Hidden Hills: Woman shot at huge house party; 3 suspects sought
Hidden Hills, CA11 hours ago
Simi Valley Woman Drowns While Swimming In The Ocean Off Ventura Sunday
Simi Valley, CA1 day ago
Torrance's Alpine Village closes after more than 50 years
Torrance, CA2 days ago
'We weren't prepared for this:' Crestline woman works to clear snow-covered home as help arrives
Crestline, CA3 days ago
Wild weather: From Disneyland to Vegas, snow, graupel and hail fall at rare spots
Glendale, CA4 days ago
Newport Beach Home on the Brink After Cliff Collapse
Newport Beach, CA2 days ago
Speeding Motorcyclist with Female Passenger Leads CHP on Freeway Chase
Diamond Bar, CA9 hours ago
Woman Shot in Front of Motel in South Los Angeles Neighborhood
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Lake Arrowhead resident describes snowstorm issues
Lake Arrowhead, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy