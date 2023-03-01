Jaylen Crocker Johnson leads San Antonio Warren over Harlan in regional quarterfinals of 6A Texas boys basketball playoffs

Senior PF/C Jaylen Crocker Johnson, an Arkansas Little Rock Trojans commit, dropped a game-high 22 points to highlight San Antonio Warren's red-hot offense in the Warriors' 62-42 win over the San Antonio Harlan Hawks on Tuesday night in the regional quarterfinals of the Class 6A Texas high school boys basketball playoffs

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Led by three veteran standouts who tallied a combined 49 points, effectively outscoring their opponent together as a trio, the San Antonio Warren Warriors pulled away during the second half to secure a 62-42 win over San Antonio Harlan 62-42 on Tuesday night at Northside Gym.

With the victory, the Warriors extended their now 14-game winning streak and punched their ticket to the Region IV-6A tournament this weekend in San Antonio for the second straight year.

The defeat ends the San Antonio Harlan Hawks' season at - overall and marks their second loss to San Antonio Warren in three meetings this year between the District 29-6A rivals.

Harlan beat Warren 60-58 in overtime and lost to the Warriors 77-52 in their previous meetings during district play this season.

“It was a great game for us, we knew that it was going to be a tough one, battling a familiar opponent and they played extremely hard, ” San Antonio Warren head coach Kyle Smith said.

“We were able to push it out there in the second half but the score is miss leading it was a lot closer game than the score showed.”

Warren was led by senior forward Jaylen Crocker Johnson — an Arkansas Little Rock Trojans commit — who ended the night with 22 points, while Aden Mendez chipped in with 14 points and Cole Terry finished with 13 points.

The strength of the Warriors' regular-season slate was on full display Tuesday night too, when San Antonio Warren faced a familiar district opponent in the third round of the postseason while all four playoff teams from District 29-6A reached the regional quarterfinals.

“This is a tough district from top to bottom in the region,” Smith said. “You are battle tested every time you step on the floor, there is no free game, so it creates a mindset that you have to be prepared that you have to go out and fight every night. You have seen that throughout the course of the playoffs the way that our district has battled. It is unfortunate that tonight two of us had to go home and I am glad that it was not us.”

San Antonio Warren (31-6) utilized the 6-foot-8 frame of Crocker Johnson during the opening quarter to jump out to a 17-5 lead. Crocker Johnson controlled the paint and was relentless in getting to the basket as he scored nine points, including a 3-pointer during the final minute of the first quarter.

“We got off to an early start and they were relentless with their pressure and they were able to turn us over and not allow us to get into our offense,” Smith said.

“They were able to chip away and chip away, we were able to do the exact same thing in that third quarter by getting out and getting some easy transition baskets.”

The Hawks (20-12) settled in during the second quarter and started to chip away at the Warriors' lead.

Aashon Holmes connected on a triple and after a pair of free throws by Crocker Johnson and a jumper by Mendez, Holmes — who finished with eight points — drilled his second 3-pointer of the contest to make it a 21-13 ball game at the 2:37 mark of the second quarter.

San Antonio Harlan continued to press on offense, but San Antonio Warren entered halftime with a 24-16 lead as Crocker Johnson completed a three-point play at the free-throw line on the Warriors' final offensive possession of the first half.

The Hawks fought hard during the third quarter and were able to gradually begin turning the tables, outscoring the Warriors 12-11 behind Jayden Gordon who finished with 15 points on the night.

Gordon provided the spark that San Antonio Harlan had been searching, and the Hawks soon knotted things up at 26-26, tying the game for the first time.

The Warriors then turned to Mendez, who became the offensive weapon that San Antonio Warren needed as the Hawks clawed their way back into the game and keyed in on Crocker Johnson defensively. Mendez scored five points during the frame and was able to help San Antonio Warren recapture a 35-28 advantage by the end of the third quarter.

The final frame, though, was all San Antonio Warren's.

The Warriors scored 27 points during the last 8 minutes of game time, led by Terry — who had nine fourth-quarter points — while Mendez chipped in with six points and went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line during the final frame.

San Antonio Warren (31-6) advances to the Region IV-6A boys basketball tournament for the ... straight season, where the Warriors will return to action against the San Marcos Rattlers (37-3) at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3, at Northside Gym in San Antonio.

