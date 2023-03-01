Kansas City
Change location
See more from this location?
Kansas City, MO
Clayton News Daily
3 officers injured, Lucas says, as KCPD reports ‘multiple’ shot in east Kansas City
By Bill Lukitsch, The Kansas City Star,5 days ago
By Bill Lukitsch, The Kansas City Star,5 days ago
Kansas City police said “multiple” officers were shot Tuesday night in an incident that was described as an active standoff on the eastern side of...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0