wegotthiscovered.com

Mando or Bo-Katan? ‘The Mandalorian’ director reveals who is better equipped for the Darksaber By Tristyn Akbas, 5 days ago

By Tristyn Akbas, 5 days ago

With season three of The Mandalorian about to drop its first two episodes, director Rick Famuyiwa has weighed in on who he thinks should wield ...