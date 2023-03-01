Change location
uatrav.com
Instagram page calls attention to inadequate UA campus lighting
By Wael RabeayErica Wilson // Staff ReporterNews Editor // @WaelRabeay@EricaLWilson55,5 days ago
By Wael RabeayErica Wilson // Staff ReporterNews Editor // @WaelRabeay@EricaLWilson55,5 days ago
Three UA seniors created the Instagram page @dark.campus last semester to showcase a lack of adequate lighting on college campuses. The page features pictures of...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0