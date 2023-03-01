Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow, reaches settlement in crash photos suit

Just over three years after the fatal accident that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others, all of the claims of Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow, have finally been settled.

Mrs. Bryant, who was in a suit with Los Angeles County, reached a settlement of $28.85 million. Bryant was previously awarded $15 million in a federal court, which was included in the settlement.

Attorneys on both sides of the lawsuit seemed satisfied with the result.

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct,” said Bryant’s attorney, Luis Li, per ESPN . “She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice.”

The same article cited Mira Hashmall, who was represented Los Angeles County. Hashmall called the settlement “fair and reasonable,” adding that it “resolves all outstanding issues related to pending legal claims in state court, future claims by the Bryant children, and other costs, with each party responsible for its respective attorneys’ fees.”

While the photos were mostly seen by Los Angeles County firefighters and those in the sheriff’s department, they were viewed elsewhere. This included at an awards banquet and a bar, where one of the deputies was.

