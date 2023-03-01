Open in App
Naples, FL
See more from this location?
ABC7 Fort Myers

Car noise pollution regulations may be coming to Collier County

By Tori Kinley,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20RWpN_0l3Pm7Et00

NAPLES, Fla. — Quiet Florida is an organization working hard to reduce noise pollution from airplanes and car modifications in Naples.

“Presently it’s terrorizing our neighborhoods,” said Quiet Florida President, Mary Tatigan, “when you hear it inside your home…sitting on your couch — watching TV — doors and windows closed…it’s upsetting.”

Quiet Florida met with Collier County Commissioners today to discuss possible solutions to these noise disturbances.

“There is certainly some viability in having a limit set on vehicles that are too loud,” said Todd Gilbert, Director of Operations at Rally Point Garage, “obviously there’s a fine line between, you know, what that limit is and how they find it and enforce it.”

One of the things proposed today was the installation of noise sensors to check the decibel levels of cars. The county commission did not agree to this proposal. Quiet Florida was still very pleased with the commitment Collier County has shown to continuing the search for viable solutions.

“In general, car people are really great people. You’ll find most of them are open and want to do anything for anybody,” said Gilbert, “so I don’t think it’s going to be a tough transition to have them work under certain guidelines that make sense.”

Gilbert also emphasized that although the car community is welcome to changes, he wants to prevent the county from going down a rabbit hole that puts too much regulation on car enthusiasts.

“I think a lot of it has to be is just starting to have conversations with the community in general, work with us — just kind of come up with some solutions and try and find ways around that,” said Gilbert, “the fear from people now is that once you introduce these kinds of legislations…what’s next?”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Work starts on massive 50-acre, 5,000-residence downtown development
Fort Myers, FL8 hours ago
KW Property Management hired at six Florida communities
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Curious pig found snorting around Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL20 hours ago
Baby crane left without parents in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL1 hour ago
Homes destroyed following wildfire in Naples
Naples, FL1 day ago
Two motorcyclists injured after crash in Naples
Naples, FL22 hours ago
CenturyLink has left Estero residents without phone or internet for over 3 months
Estero, FL2 days ago
Uncertainty remains at Naples mobile home park after rent rise, damage wrought by Hurricane Ian
Naples, FL2 days ago
The FHP is investigating a crash in Collier County
Naples, FL1 day ago
Cape Coral opens the Del Prado Linear Park
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Naples to pay to remove fish kill
Naples, FL2 days ago
Abandoned owlet left to fend for self
Sanibel, FL1 day ago
New underground power lines coming to Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach, FL1 day ago
PRIDE Cape Coral 2023 begins following after anti-drag show push
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Dog surrounded by blood and feces found dead near Naples home
Naples, FL2 days ago
Is Hurricane Ian to blame for this season’s red tide boom?
Naples, FL3 days ago
Cape Coral couple has issues with contractor after Ian
Cape Coral, FL3 days ago
Sea wall installed to protect Fort Myers Beach condo building just feet from the Gulf of Mexico
Fort Myers Beach, FL3 days ago
Motorcyclist dead after crash at Fort Myers shopping center
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Cape Coral woman goes for eye poke during dog poop dispute
Cape Coral, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy