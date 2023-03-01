Open in App
Lehigh Acres, FL
See more from this location?
ABC7 Fort Myers

Boat dumped on side of road in Lehigh Acres

By Mercedes Martinez,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNkij_0l3PlZaX00

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A boat was dumped on the side of the road in Lehigh Acres on Hanna Ave and 27th St West.

The abandoned craft has been quite the eyesore for Rhonda Moore, who lives nearby. She said she noticed it there two days ago and has tried to have it removed.

“It’s a mystery how it got here,” said Moore.

Moore had posted on social media to look for the culprit, but they will be hard to find because the boat had no HIN number. Moore has also contacted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“What were you thinking? There’s a better way to dispose of things instead of on the side of the road,” said Moore, questioning the people behind this.

Moore said this is just another thing the county will have to deal with.

“I just want it gone,” Moore pleaded, “it’s an eyesore.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Curious pig found snorting around Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL22 hours ago
Baby crane left without parents in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL3 hours ago
Pedestrian hit and killed on U.S. 41 in Lee County
Fort Myers, FL6 hours ago
The FHP is investigating a crash in Collier County
Naples, FL1 day ago
Two motorcyclists injured after crash in Naples
Naples, FL1 day ago
Construction starts to reopen Iona McGregor Fire station after Ian
Fort Myers, FL17 hours ago
Dog surrounded by blood and feces found dead near Naples home
Naples, FL2 days ago
Motorcyclist dead after crash at Fort Myers shopping center
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
North Port man crashed through FHP homicide investigation
North Port, FL2 days ago
300-acre brush fire continues to burn in Naples
Naples, FL2 days ago
Homes destroyed following wildfire in Naples
Naples, FL1 day ago
Abandoned RV destroyed in North Fort Myers fire
North Fort Myers, FL4 days ago
A vehicle crash causes parts of Ballard Road to shut down
Fort Myers, FL18 hours ago
North Naples woman arrested after dog dies trapped in vehicle
Naples, FL3 days ago
Multiple students injured after getting caught on school bus door at Pine Ridge Middle School
Naples, FL2 days ago
Part of Hancock Bridge Parkway closed due to reckless driving incident
Cape Coral, FL3 days ago
Work starts on massive 50-acre, 5,000-residence downtown development
Fort Myers, FL10 hours ago
Cape Coral opens the Del Prado Linear Park
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Silver Alert for Sarasota man
Sarasota, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy