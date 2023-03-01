On your mark, get set, run ... with a club

Nate Thomas, Sandcastle Seasonings owner, is bringing his passion for running to the community by creating the Limestone Run Club.

“I had never enjoyed running. When I started running with a run club, I realized that running with other people was way more fun, and that kept me coming,” Thomas said. “It turned running from something that I hated to something that I enjoy, and I’ve stuck with it ever since.”

Thomas created a Limestone Run Club Facebook page and Instagram account on Feb. 20, where people can communicate and interact with other new or experienced runners in the area.

The first run will be 6 a.m. Thursday, March 2. Thomas said the group meets on Thursday mornings at the Parkette in Groesbeck for a 5K weekly.

“You’re going to have people who walk it. We’re going to have people who will run and walk. We will have people who will run the whole thing, and it doesn’t matter because it’s not a competition. It’s just about coming in together,” he said.

He said that one of the biggest things people struggle with is the motivation to exercise, and it can be hard to create that by yourself.

“I see the benefit of having the Run Club and having it be free,” he said. “It goes a long way when you have that community with you to help provide coaching, accountability and motivation.”

People have expressed interest in running with the club, but the more participants, the better.

It’s interest-based, so eventually, they may organize a twice-monthly Saturday run or connect with people interested in other disciplines, like yoga, Thomas said.

“Right now, we’re just trying to get the word out that the club is trying to get together,” he said. “You don’t have to be some sort of hardcore runner or really into running to join a running club.”

Limestone Run Club hopes to convince people of that.

“With Limestone County having as many residents as it does, surely there are some people that had been wanting to get out there and run; they just don’t have anybody to do it with,” he said.

Running has helped Thomas lower his blood pressure to the point he no longer needs medication.

It has physical effects like weight loss and increased bone density and joint strength, but also mental effects like decreased stress, anxiety and depression and increased confidence and self-esteem.

“It just helps to clear the mind. It helps get your endorphins flowing and helps you leave some of that baggage behind,” Thomas said.

It’s helped him be more creative when creating seasoning blends because his best ideas come to him when he has a clear mind. Running complements weight and strength training but is also a great entryway into multidisciplinary exercise.

“For anyone who is even mildly interested in getting up off the couch and getting in some weekly running to clear their mind or help their body come on down to the Parkette on Thursdays,” he said. “We’re going to set the route. You show up, do your best, leave your comfort zone and challenge yourself. You never know what might happen.”