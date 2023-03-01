Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
‘Spring Job Fair’ brings 100 employers to Las Vegas Convention Center

By Julia Romero,

5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of job seekers will meet face-to-face with more than 100 employers at the upcoming annual Spring Job Fair at the Convention Center on March 24.

Employers participating in the fair represent a variety of industries and include MSG Sphere, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium, Resorts World, MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, UPS, ProCaps Laboratories, Clark County, The Boring Company, Optum, Sunshine Minting, Barclays, NPL Construction, FedEx, and Spector and Co.

Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson and Commissioner Tick Segerblom are hosting the free event designed to connect companies to new employees, in partnership with the EmployNV Business Hub.

Those interested can pre-register for the free job fair by clicking HERE.

Job seekers should treat this opportunity as an interview, dress for success, and bring multiple copies of their resumes.

Quick resume reviews and no-cost employment help will be available at the Spring Job Fair.  However, job seekers are urged to “pre-party” by visiting an EmployNV Career Hub before the event to avoid waiting in line for those services.

EmployNV Career Hubs are located throughout Southern Nevada, including inside several neighborhood libraries.  Those interested can call (702) 822-4200 to learn more.

Spring Job Fair attendees can email jobfair@snvwc.org with questions.

Spring Job Fair at Las Vegas Convention Center

  • WHEN : Friday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m
  • WHERE: Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall
  • WHO: Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson and Commissioner Tick Segerblom are hosting the free event designed to connect companies to new employees, in partnership with the EmployNV Business Hub
