Tuesday night, a local city declared Juneteenth a holiday, but not before some controversy.

Some leaders in the town of Johns Creek wanted to combine the day which marks the end of slavery with July 4th.

“Because baby, we’re in Johns Creek, Georgia. We have a large African American community here,” said Nicole Washington.

You can hear the passion from Nicole Washington.

She’s one of many Johns Creek neighbors who is fighting for representation for the African-American community.

“See, Juneteenth is more than a party. It’s a remembrance. It’s a celebration,” said Washington.

A celebration that, up until now, was neither thought about nor discussed.

“Right now, what we’re trying to get the city to do is to recognize and acknowledge, not only Martin Luther King Day, Black History Month, but also Juneteenth,” said Brian Weaver.

Brian Weaver said neighbors have been pressing city leaders to add Juneteenth and other Black History events to the calendar. Tuesday night, they took their concerns to city council.

“Initially, there was some talk about combining Juneteenth with the 4th of July,” said Weaver.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill asked Mayor John Bradberry about the idea to combine Juneteenth with the 4th of July.

“Um, there was a mention of a Freedom Festival. So, kind of having Juneteenth as one bookend that started it and then having July 4th as another bookend, but nothing to do anything to really take away from Juneteenth,” said Bradberry.

It was standing room only with council voting in the end to officially celebrate Juneteenth on its own in the city of Johns Creek.

City council is still discussing the idea of observing black history and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Day.

