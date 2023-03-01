Connecticut snow leads police to gun suspect

Footprints in the snow stood out, say Bloomfield, CT, police at the scene where someone opened fire on a house with what they call a machine gun.

Some of the footprints were near a spent bullet shell.

Thanks to the still unshoveled snow, they were able to follow the footprints all the way to a home on East Harold Street where they arrested 18-year-old Devonte Pipkin Junior.

They say they found a fully loaded stolen Glock converted into an automatic firing weapon.

No one was hurt, but one of the bullets went broke a bedroom window and then went through a wall.

Pipkin is being held on an $800,000 bond.