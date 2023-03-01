Open in App
Helena, MT
See more from this location?
KTVH

City Commissioners select Helena's new permanent city manager

By Ryan Burg,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C4fas_0l3PZ80j00

Helena City Commissioners selected the person they want to serve as the next city manager and bring stability to a position that has had six people in the role over the last seven years.

The Helena City Commission met on Tuesday evening, to discuss which applicant for city manager will be the best for the city of Helena. After three hours of discussion, The Helena City Commission chose Interm City Manager Tim Burton.

Tim Burton previously served as Helena's city manager from 2000-2009 and was brought back as interim city manager after Rachel Harlow Schalk left last year.

The commission voted five to zero to bring Burton back as the permanent city manager, Tuesday, and Helena Mayor, Wilmot Collins, said "the vote was almost unanimous."

"He had been very proactive. He came in wanting to bring stability to our city. He did that. He came he wanted to bring some assurances to the directors and employees that stability would be here and he did that," said Collins.

The city originally received over 30 applications for the position, and over the last couple of months, the list was narrowed to three finalists.

Collins thought this process was the right route to take on this decision.

"We had the community involved, we had HCC involved. We had the leadership involved, and we took a local company that was able to guide us through this. So I'm very happy with the outcome. I'm very happy with the process. At least now we have a process to follow. We don't have to reinvent the wheel next time," said Collins.

The city commission also discussed, along with the recruitment process in December, improving the city manager's contract.

They decided to offer Burton a three-year contract with a salary of $180,000 a year.

"We added a $4,000 increase from his from what he was making as an interim," said Collins, "and so yeah, yeah, I think the contract is healthy and we will be negotiating that contract with him tomorrow and we'll move forward."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Helena, MT newsLocal Helena, MT
A look at bills introduced in Helena
Helena, MT2 days ago
Advocacy group lobbying to change Montana marijuana regulations
Helena, MT2 days ago
Major fiber network announces hiring in Montana cities
Missoula, MT2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Harsh notes on cars, including college students, raise concern in Helena
Helena, MT2 days ago
Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department respond to multiple calls in the first few days of March
Butte, MT1 day ago
In Butte, newly revealed documents show the government, EPA siding with polluters
Butte, MT2 days ago
Employees at five Montana papers ordered to take unpaid furloughs
Butte, MT4 days ago
Information blackout shrouds new reports of death, injuries or abuse at state hospital
Butte, MT1 day ago
Do You Know Which Town in Montana is the MOST Irish?
Butte, MT4 days ago
Funds being raised for man who lost home and dog to fire
Helena, MT1 day ago
Doran Family Fundraiser Saturday, 4pm at Whitehall Community Center
Whitehall, MT6 days ago
Bold Women: Myrna Loy, from Helena to Hollywood
Helena, MT4 days ago
Helena man arrested for attempted homicide
Helena, MT4 days ago
Helena student raised $10,000 to buy his teacher a car, claims law stopped the effort
Helena, AL12 days ago
Helena man facing charges for firing into a car Tuesday morning
Helena, MT4 days ago
Montana Residents on Edge After Two Teens Shot in Helena
Helena, MT9 days ago
Whitehall couple with micro-preemie baby fighting for their child's survival
Whitehall, MT5 days ago
Bulldog boys punch ticket to state, place 3rd at Divisionals
Butte, MT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy