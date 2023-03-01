Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
Tribune-Review

What to watch for in WPIAL sports on March 1, 2023: State playoff bids on the line

By Don Rebel,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNttz_0l3PXLKV00
Jeff Helsel | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Trevor Kovatch (3) congratulates Zion Moore during a WPIAL Class 4A first-round playoff game against Quaker Valley on Feb. 20.

The first day of March gives us a day off between the semifinals and the start of the WPIAL basketball championship games.

However, it is not a day off from district postseason action as the consolation games continue.

There are eight boys games and two girls games on Wednesday.

Of those 10 games, four are win-and-you’re-in contests where the winners earn a spot in the PIAA playoffs and the losers’ season ends.

Boys 4A: Belle Vernon (11-13) at South Allegheny (19-6) at 7 p.m.

Boys 3A: Yough (16-9) at Mohawk (20-5) at 7 p.m.

Boys 2A: Shenango (15-10) at Serra Catholic (14-11) at 7 p.m.

Girls A: Avella (14-11) at Monessen (16-6) at 7 p.m.

Battles for third and fifth seeds

The other six consolation games Wednesday will be between teams that have guaranteed spots in the state playoffs but are fighting for the third or fifth seeds from the WPIAL.

Girls A third place: St. Joseph (20-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-8) at Keystone Oaks at 6 p.m.

Boys 4A third place: Highlands (21-4) at Laurel Highlands (21-3) at 7 p.m.

Boys 4A fifth place: Hampton (22-3) at Uniontown (20-4) at 7 p.m.

Boys 3A third place: Neshannock (18-6) at Steel Valley (14-10) at 6 p.m.

Boys 3A fifth place: Seton LaSalle (13-11) vs. Shady Side Academy (17-8) at Fox Chapel at 6 p.m.

Boys 2A fifth place: Clairton (12-13) vs. Eden Christian Academy (18-6) at Keystone Oaks at 8 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy