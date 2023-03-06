Change location
Triton Poker Vietnam 2023 LIVE stream: $50,000 No Limit Hold'Em Eight-Handed final table
By Kieran Francis,2 hours ago
Triton Poker's Super High Roller Series is off and running in Hoi An, Vietnam with 13 exciting events at the Hoiana Resort and Golf.
The Super High Roller Series kicks off with the $25,000 buy-in GG Super Millions on day one and there is a star-studded field competing.
Watch the live stream below to see all the action from the tables in Vietnam.
MORE: Triton Poker Vietnam 2023: Updated schedule, results for Super High Roller Series
Watch live stream: $50,000 No Limit Hold'Em Eight-Handed final table
Buy-In: $50,000 | Start Stack: 200,000 | Levels: 40 minutes
Total field: 139
Delay: 60 minutes
Full tournament structure: Click here
Triton Poker Vietnam 2023: Schedule of events and results
Click the event below for detailed results, prizemoney and payouts.
|Date
|Time (local time)
|Event
|Buy-In (USD)
|Winner
|Mar 1-2
|1pm (both days)
|GG Super Million$ Live
|$25,000
|Webster Lim (Malaysia)
|Mar 2-3
|4pm/1pm
|No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed
|$15,000
|Nacho Barbero (Argentina)
|Mar 3-4
|3pm/1pm
|No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed - Mystery Bounty
|$20,000
|Mark Rubbathan (UK)
|Mar 4-5
|3pm/1pm
|No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed
|$30,000
|Jans Arends (Netherlands)
|Mar 5-6
|3pm/1pm
|No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed
|$50,000
|In progress (Day 2)
|Mar 6-7
|1pm/4pm
|No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed
|$75,000
|In progress (Day 1)
|Mar 7
|4pm
|No Limit Hold'Em - Turbo
|$25,000
|Mar 8-10
|2pm/1pm/1pm
|No Limit Hold'Em - Main Event
|$100,000
|Mar 9
|4pm
|No Limit Hold'Em - Turbo
|$50,000
|Mar 10-11
|2pm/1pm
|Short Deck - Ante Only
|$25,000
|Mar 11-12
|3pm/1pm
|Short Deck - Ante Only
|$50,000
|Mar 12-13
|4pm/1pm
|Short Deck - Main Event
|$100,000
|Mar 13
|3pm
|Short Deck - Ante Only
|$20,000
View structures for all tournaments here .
When and where is Triton Poker Vietnam 2023?
The Vietnamese leg of the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series will be held between March 1-13 at the Hoiana Resort and Golf in Quang Nam .
Hoiana Resort and Golf is approximately 11km from the famous Vietnam tourist town of Hoi An, while it's 56km from the city of Da Nang, which has an international airport.
Who is leading the Ivan Leow Award for Triton Poker's Player of the Year?
With two stops left, including Vietnam, some of the biggest names in poker are in contention for the player of the year award.
Current leader Stephen Chidwick is fourth in poker's all time money list with an accumulation of $44,665,133 in live earnings.
Ivan Leow Award standings
|Position
|Name
|Country
|Points
|1
|Stephen Chidwick
|England
|1,904
|2
|Sam Greenwood
|Canada
|1,543
|3
|Jason Koon
|USA
|1,374
|4
|Mikita Badziakouski
|Belarus
|1,348
|5
|Seth Davies
|USA
|1,328
|6
|Danny Tang
|Hong Kong
|1,322
|7
|Isaac Haxton
|USA
|1,208
|8
|Paul Phua
|Malaysia
|1,171
|9
|Michael Addamo
|Australia
|1,074
|10
|Daniel Dvoress
|Canada
|997
|11
|Patrick Antonius
|Finland
|929
|12
|Chin Wei Lim
|Malaysia
|909
|13
|Tom Dwan
|USA
|908
|14
|Phil Ivey
|USA
|866
|15
|Henrik Hecklen
|Denmark
|855
|16
|Michael Soyza
|Malaysia
|814
|17
|Elton Tsang
|Hong Kong
|783
|18
|Chris Brewer
|USA
|752
|19
|Benjamin Tollerene
|USA
|743
|20
|Fedor Holz
|Germany
|736
See the full leaderboard here .
