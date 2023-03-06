Triton Poker Vietnam 2023 LIVE stream: $50,000 No Limit Hold'Em Eight-Handed final table

Triton Poker's Super High Roller Series is off and running in Hoi An, Vietnam with 13 exciting events at the Hoiana Resort and Golf.

The Super High Roller Series kicks off with the $25,000 buy-in GG Super Millions on day one and there is a star-studded field competing.

Watch the live stream below to see all the action from the tables in Vietnam.

Watch live stream: $50,000 No Limit Hold'Em Eight-Handed final table

Buy-In: $50,000 | Start Stack: 200,000 | Levels: 40 minutes

Total field: 139

Delay: 60 minutes

Full tournament structure: Click here

Triton Poker Vietnam 2023: Schedule of events and results

Click the event below for detailed results, prizemoney and payouts.

View structures for all tournaments here .

When and where is Triton Poker Vietnam 2023?

The Vietnamese leg of the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series will be held between March 1-13 at the Hoiana Resort and Golf in Quang Nam .

Hoiana Resort and Golf is approximately 11km from the famous Vietnam tourist town of Hoi An, while it's 56km from the city of Da Nang, which has an international airport.

Who is leading the Ivan Leow Award for Triton Poker's Player of the Year?

With two stops left, including Vietnam, some of the biggest names in poker are in contention for the player of the year award.

Current leader Stephen Chidwick is fourth in poker's all time money list with an accumulation of $44,665,133 in live earnings.

Ivan Leow Award standings

Position Name Country Points 1 Stephen Chidwick England 1,904 2 Sam Greenwood Canada 1,543 3 Jason Koon USA 1,374 4 Mikita Badziakouski Belarus 1,348 5 Seth Davies USA 1,328 6 Danny Tang Hong Kong 1,322 7 Isaac Haxton USA 1,208 8 Paul Phua Malaysia 1,171 9 Michael Addamo Australia 1,074 10 Daniel Dvoress Canada 997 11 Patrick Antonius Finland 929 12 Chin Wei Lim Malaysia 909 13 Tom Dwan USA 908 14 Phil Ivey USA 866 15 Henrik Hecklen Denmark 855 16 Michael Soyza Malaysia 814 17 Elton Tsang Hong Kong 783 18 Chris Brewer USA 752 19 Benjamin Tollerene USA 743 20 Fedor Holz Germany 736

See the full leaderboard here .