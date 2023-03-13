Triton Poker Vietnam 2023 LIVE stream: 20,000 Short Deck Ante-Only

Triton Poker's Super High Roller Series is off and running in Hoi An, Vietnam with 13 exciting events at the Hoiana Resort and Golf.
The Super High Roller Series kicks off with the 25,000 buy-in GG Super Millions on day one and there is a star-studded field competing.
Watch the live stream below to see all the action from the tables in Vietnam.
Watch live stream: 20,000 Short Deck Ante-Only
Buy-In: 20,000 | Start Stack: 300,000 | Levels: 25 minutes
Total field: 28
Delay: 60 minutes
Full tournament structure: Click here
Triton Poker Vietnam 2023: Schedule of events and results
Click the event below for detailed results, prizemoney and payouts.
| Date
| Time (local time)
| Event
| Buy-In (USD)
| Winner
| Mar 1-2
| 1pm (both days)
| GG Super Million$ Live
| 25,000
| Webster Lim (Malaysia)
| Mar 2-3
| 4pm/1pm
| No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed
| 15,000
| Nacho Barbero (Argentina)
| Mar 3-4
| 3pm/1pm
| No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed - Mystery Bounty
| 20,000
| Mark Rubbathan (UK)
| Mar 4-5
| 3pm/1pm
| No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed
| 30,000
| Jans Arends (Netherlands)
| Mar 5-6
| 3pm/1pm
| No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed
| 50,000
| Dao Minh Phu (Vietnam)
| Mar 6-7
| 1pm/4pm
| No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed
| 75,000
| Mar 7
| 4pm
| No Limit Hold'Em - Turbo
| 25,000
| Andrew Leathem (United Kingdom)
| Mar 8-10
| 2pm/1pm/1pm
| No Limit Hold'Em - Main Event
| 100,000
| Talal Shakerchi (United Kingdom)
| Mar 9
| 4pm
| No Limit Hold'Em - Turbo
| 50,000
| Jason Koon (USA)
| Mar 10-11
| 2pm/1pm
| Short Deck - Ante Only
| 25,000
| Danny Tang (Hong Kong)
| Mar 11-12
| 3pm/1pm
| Short Deck - Ante Only
| 50,000
| Michael Watson (Canada)
| Mar 12-13
| 4pm/1pm
| Short Deck - Main Event
| 100,000
| Aaron Zang (China)
| Mar 13
| 3pm
| Short Deck - Ante Only
| 20,000
| In progress
View structures for all tournaments here .
When and where is Triton Poker Vietnam 2023?
The Vietnamese leg of the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series will be held between March 1-13 at the Hoiana Resort and Golf in Quang Nam .
Hoiana Resort and Golf is approximately 11km from the famous Vietnam tourist town of Hoi An, while it's 56km from the city of Da Nang, which has an international airport.
Who is leading the Ivan Leow Award for Triton Poker's Player of the Year?
With two stops left, including Vietnam, some of the biggest names in poker are in contention for the player of the year award.
Current leader Stephen Chidwick is fourth in poker's all time money list with an accumulation of $44,665,133 in live earnings.
Ivan Leow Award standings
| Position
| Name
| Country
| Points
| 1
| Stephen Chidwick
| England
| 2,602
| 2
| Seth Davies
| USA
| 1,968
| 3
| Jason Koon
| USA
| 1,902
| 4
| Sam Greenwood
| Canada
| 1,898
| 5
| Isaac Haxton
| USA
| 1,623
| 6
| Chin Wei Lim
| Malaysia
| 1,603
| 7
| Mikita Badziakouski
| Belarus
| 1,587
| 8
| Chris Brewer
| USA
| 1,559
| 9
| Michael Soyza
| Malaysia
| 1,542
| 10
| Danny Tang
| Hong Kong
| 1,513
Standings current as of March 12
See the full leaderboard here .
