Sporting News

Triton Poker Vietnam 2023 LIVE stream: 20,000 Short Deck Ante-Only

By Kieran Francis,

3 days ago

Triton Poker's Super High Roller Series is off and running in Hoi An, Vietnam with 13 exciting events at the Hoiana Resort and Golf.

The Super High Roller Series kicks off with the 25,000 buy-in GG Super Millions on day one and there is a star-studded field competing.

Watch the live stream below to see all the action from the tables in Vietnam.

MORE: Triton Poker Vietnam 2023: Updated schedule, results for Super High Roller Series

Watch live stream: 20,000 Short Deck Ante-Only

Buy-In: 20,000 | Start Stack: 300,000 | Levels: 25 minutes

Total field: 28

Delay: 60 minutes

Full tournament structure: Click here

Triton Poker Vietnam 2023: Schedule of events and results

Click the event below for detailed results, prizemoney and payouts.

Date Time (local time) Event Buy-In (USD) Winner
Mar 1-2 1pm (both days) GG Super Million$ Live 25,000 Webster Lim (Malaysia)
Mar 2-3 4pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed 15,000 Nacho Barbero (Argentina)
Mar 3-4 3pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed - Mystery Bounty 20,000 Mark Rubbathan (UK)
Mar 4-5 3pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed 30,000 Jans Arends (Netherlands)
Mar 5-6 3pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed 50,000 Dao Minh Phu (Vietnam)
Mar 6-7 1pm/4pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed 75,000
Orpen Kisacikoglu (Turkey)
Mar 7 4pm No Limit Hold'Em - Turbo 25,000 Andrew Leathem (United Kingdom)
Mar 8-10 2pm/1pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - Main Event 100,000 Talal Shakerchi (United Kingdom)
Mar 9 4pm No Limit Hold'Em - Turbo 50,000 Jason Koon (USA)
Mar 10-11 2pm/1pm Short Deck - Ante Only 25,000 Danny Tang (Hong Kong)
Mar 11-12 3pm/1pm Short Deck - Ante Only 50,000 Michael Watson (Canada)
Mar 12-13 4pm/1pm
Short Deck - Main Event 		100,000 Aaron Zang (China)
Mar 13 3pm Short Deck - Ante Only 20,000 In progress

View structures for all tournaments here .

When and where is Triton Poker Vietnam 2023?

The Vietnamese leg of the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series will be held between March 1-13 at the Hoiana Resort and Golf in Quang Nam .

Hoiana Resort and Golf is approximately 11km from the famous Vietnam tourist town of Hoi An, while it's 56km from the city of Da Nang, which has an international airport.

Who is leading the Ivan Leow Award for Triton Poker's Player of the Year?

With two stops left, including Vietnam, some of the biggest names in poker are in contention for the player of the year award.

Current leader Stephen Chidwick is fourth in poker's all time money list with an accumulation of $44,665,133 in live earnings.

Ivan Leow Award standings

Position Name Country Points
1 Stephen Chidwick England 2,602
2 Seth Davies USA 1,968
3 Jason Koon USA 1,902
4 Sam Greenwood Canada 1,898
5 Isaac Haxton USA 1,623
6 Chin Wei Lim Malaysia 1,603
7 Mikita Badziakouski Belarus 1,587
8 Chris Brewer USA 1,559
9 Michael Soyza Malaysia 1,542
10 Danny Tang Hong Kong 1,513

Standings current as of March 12

See the full leaderboard here .

