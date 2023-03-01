Jets’ Joe Douglas remains confident Zach Wilson will hit his ‘very high’ ceiling

INDIANAPOLIS — The Jets again doubled down on their belief in Zach Wilson’s future even as the look for his replacement at quarterback.

General manager Joe Douglas, who drafted Wilson second overall in 2021, spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday about the team’s plan for the third-year QB under new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and passing game coordinator Todd Downing.

“I know in talking with Nathaniel and Todd and our staff, they’re so excited to get with Zach and start working, Douglas said. “I know they’ve had some positive discussions.

“Again, our stance on Zach hasn’t changed. We feel like Zach has a very high ceiling. Obviously, the first two years haven’t played out the way anybody hoped, but we still feel like there’s a very high ceiling with Zach.”

Despite the Jets going 5-4 in the games Wilson started last season, the BYU product struggled mightily in his second season, completing just 54.5 percent of his passed for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas USA TODAY Sports

He was benched for Mike White after a diasterous outing in a loss to the Patriots in Week 10.

Wilson’s regression is what has the win-now Jets — who finished 7-10 after starting 7-4 — in the market for a veteran QB. Gang Green have had preliminary talks about trading for the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers and have met with free agent quarterback Derek Carr. It all leaves Wilson’s role with the Jets a bit murky.

That, however, doesn’t seem to have changed the Jets’ confidence in what Wilson still can become in the NFL.

Zach Wilson Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

“In my time in the league, I’ve found when players love this game and when players work their tails off, they usually hit their ceiling,” Douglas said. “So, I feel like Zach definitely has those traits. I still feel strongly that Zach’s going to be able to hit his ceiling.”