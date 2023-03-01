Kennedy Todd-Williams named to All-ACC second team

North Carolina’s Kennedy Todd-Williams has been named to the All-ACC second team.

Williams has contributed to North Carolina’s success this season, being one of the three players to average double-digits. The other two, Deja Kelly and Alyssa Ustby , find themselves on the All-ACC first team.

The junior guard has improved on the court this season, increasing her points per game from 10.8 to 13.6 points. Williams has also shown her durability, starting 29 of 29 games this season.

William’s best game came in the 70-59 win over Virginia. Todd-Williams tied Kelly for a game-high in points with 21 scored. Williams also tacked on six rebounds and two steals.

Williams is ninth in the ACC for minutes played per game (31.9). The stout defense Williams offers and consistent scoring has been vital for North Carolina, which should only continue as the postseason arrives .

