Open in App
Chapel Hill, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kennedy Todd-Williams named to All-ACC second team

By Richard Adkins,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a4Lhg_0l3PVxe100

North Carolina’s Kennedy Todd-Williams has been named to the All-ACC second team.

Williams has contributed to North Carolina’s success this season, being one of the three players to average double-digits. The other two, Deja Kelly and Alyssa Ustby , find themselves on the All-ACC first team.

The junior guard has improved on the court this season, increasing her points per game from 10.8 to 13.6 points. Williams has also shown her durability, starting 29 of 29 games this season.

William’s best game came in the 70-59 win over Virginia. Todd-Williams tied Kelly for a game-high in points with 21 scored. Williams also tacked on six rebounds and two steals.

Williams is ninth in the ACC for minutes played per game (31.9). The stout defense Williams offers and consistent scoring has been vital for North Carolina, which should only continue as the postseason arrives .

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
Key UNC target talks potential of reclassifying to 2023 class
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Jerry Palm reveals what UNC has to do to make the tournament
Chapel Hill, NC21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WCC Tournament: San Francisco vs. Gonzaga odds, picks and predictions
Spokane, WA1 hour ago
Sun Belt Conference Tournament: South Alabama vs. Louisiana odds, picks and predictions
Lafayette, LA2 hours ago
UNC basketball named a loser for weekend by USA TODAY Sports
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
What Hubert Davis said after UNC’s loss to Duke
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Watch: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett runs 40-yard dash
Athens, GA1 day ago
Iowa Hawkeyes up to No. 2 nationally in latest AP Top 25 Women’s Poll
Iowa City, IA1 hour ago
The Big Ten Tournament is set: Who and when does Penn State play?
State College, PA10 hours ago
Panthers named top trade destination for Titans RB Derrick Henry
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
First look at Texas QB Arch Manning at spring practice
Austin, TX3 hours ago
Everything Nate Oats said following Alabama's 67-61 loss to Texas A&M
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Florida QB Anthony Richardson does not know what 'project label' means
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
2024 five-star EDGE Dylan Stewart locks in Colorado visit
Boulder, CO2 hours ago
Michigan State basketball receives votes in latest AP Poll
East Lansing, MI3 hours ago
Georgia OT Broderick Jones runs blazing 40-yard dash
Athens, GA1 day ago
SEC expansion: Sports Illustrated predicts Auburn Football's permanent rivals
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Michigan State basketball: Best quotes from Tom Izzo before Big Ten Tournament
East Lansing, MI3 hours ago
Twitter reacts as Gabbie Buckets sends Iowa back to Big Ten Tournament championship
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Lions LB coach Kelvin Sheppard reveals what Dan Campbell is like in scouting combine interviews
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
Texas WR Xavier Worthy played with a broken hand last season
Austin, TX3 hours ago
Sooners receive in Rivals FutureCast for in-state RB Xavier Robinson
Norman, OK3 hours ago
LSU men's basketball all-time roster: Tiger Legends
Baton Rouge, LA4 hours ago
Steph Curry speaks on the Warriors' problems away from home
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Aleksej Pokusevski assigned to G League's OKC Blue
Oklahoma City, OK3 hours ago
No. 5 Tigers beach volleyball remains perfect with 5-0 record over the weekend
Baton Rouge, LA3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy