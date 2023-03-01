Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
92.9 The Game

Could Hawks' bench be the key to success in the playoffs?

By Jon Chuckery ShowGarrett Chapman,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rb96s_0l3PS4ni00

The Atlanta Hawks' deep rotation took a rather public hit after the 2021-22 season when they opted to deal the likes of Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter in salary dumping moves. That said, the roster still boasts Onyeka Okongwu, a now-healthy Bogdan Bogdanovic, A.J. Griffin, and the newly added Saddiq Bey coming off the bench.

That group, along with the rest of Atlanta's bench players, are scoring 32.4 points per game, which is good for 22nd in the NBA.

The Hawks boast a strong starting lineup highlighted by the likes of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, but have largely lacked consistency throughout the season off the bench. The group has played well since the break, but Jon Chuckery discussed their increasing importance down the stretch.

"I don't mind the bench rotation that they have right now," Chuckery explained about the second unit led by Okongqu, Bogdanovic, Griffin, and Bey. "It's not that 'second-five,' but when you start getting into the playoffs and going down the stretch, fatigue is going to be a factor when guys play 35 to 37 minutes per night and wear down a little bit [or] when you need a bit of scoring punch off the bench."

Tonight's 119-116 loss to the Washington Wizards is a prime example of this. Hawks starters Dejounte Murray (1-of-6 from three) and John Collins (10 points in 26 minutes) were struggling to get it going -- which happens to guys during an 82-game schedule -- and the Hawks went cold down the stretch.

Atlanta was able to get a bit out of its bench tonight (16 from Bogdanovic and 12 from Bey), but that consistent punch from that group will be critical as the benches get shorter and the wins more important.

"With a short bench rotation, [the Hawks] are going to have to be able to rely on those guys," Chuckery continued. "When you need some scoring punch, and you've got a Saddiq Bey, you've got a [Bogdan Bogdanovic], and you've got a few guys that can shoot some threes. That could be a real x-factor for the Atlanta Hawks when they get to playoff time."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Quin Snyder Is Trae Young's "Last Chance" With Atlanta Hawks, Says NBA Scout
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Hawks’ visit to local record label brings team closer together
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Braves news: Marcell Ozuna’s roster spot will come with a catch
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Luka Doncic Savagely Calls Out Devin Booker After Heated Altercation
Dallas, TX18 hours ago
DeMarcus Cousins puts Grizzlies on blast after Ja Morant drama
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Ja Morant Reportedly Brought A Gun On The Team Plane, Could Be Suspended For 50 Games
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA24 days ago
Patrick Ewing Explained Why The NBA Didn’t Let Him Wear A T-Shirt Underneath His Jersey
New York City, NY1 day ago
Ja Morant Wildly Showed A Gun On Instagram Live
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Ja Morant Responds To Backlash After Receiving Two-Game Suspension From Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Gets Blunt After Latest Loss
Miami, FL2 days ago
Bucks sign veteran Goran Dragic to add depth to backcourt
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
NBA Releases A Statement After Suspending Grizzlies Forward Dillon Brooks
Memphis, TN1 day ago
NBA Fans React After Ja Morant Was Suspended By Memphis Grizzlies: "Not Enough"
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls prediction, pick for 3/3: Can Suns continue road success?
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Could the Falcons become part of run on quarterbacks?
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Falcons 'Great' Interview with Auburn RB Tank Bigsby; Atlanta Homecoming?
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Heat vs. Hawks: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Sabonis hits winning free throw, Kings beat Clippers 128-127
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Anthony Richardson
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Texans zeroing in on top QB prospect but have one concern
Houston, TX1 day ago
Expectations are greater than ever for Arthur Smith’s Falcons in 2023
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
Wheeler to play for GHSA 7A title with semis win over Grayson
Loganville, GA1 day ago
'Going down swinging': Chapman reflects on first year leading Josey girl's basketball
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Georgia offers lengthy 2024 OT Deontae Armstrong
Athens, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy