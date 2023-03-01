Could Hawks' bench be the key to success in the playoffs?

The Atlanta Hawks' deep rotation took a rather public hit after the 2021-22 season when they opted to deal the likes of Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter in salary dumping moves. That said, the roster still boasts Onyeka Okongwu, a now-healthy Bogdan Bogdanovic, A.J. Griffin, and the newly added Saddiq Bey coming off the bench.

That group, along with the rest of Atlanta's bench players, are scoring 32.4 points per game, which is good for 22nd in the NBA.

The Hawks boast a strong starting lineup highlighted by the likes of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, but have largely lacked consistency throughout the season off the bench. The group has played well since the break, but Jon Chuckery discussed their increasing importance down the stretch.

"I don't mind the bench rotation that they have right now," Chuckery explained about the second unit led by Okongqu, Bogdanovic, Griffin, and Bey. "It's not that 'second-five,' but when you start getting into the playoffs and going down the stretch, fatigue is going to be a factor when guys play 35 to 37 minutes per night and wear down a little bit [or] when you need a bit of scoring punch off the bench."

Tonight's 119-116 loss to the Washington Wizards is a prime example of this. Hawks starters Dejounte Murray (1-of-6 from three) and John Collins (10 points in 26 minutes) were struggling to get it going -- which happens to guys during an 82-game schedule -- and the Hawks went cold down the stretch.

Atlanta was able to get a bit out of its bench tonight (16 from Bogdanovic and 12 from Bey), but that consistent punch from that group will be critical as the benches get shorter and the wins more important.

"With a short bench rotation, [the Hawks] are going to have to be able to rely on those guys," Chuckery continued. "When you need some scoring punch, and you've got a Saddiq Bey, you've got a [Bogdan Bogdanovic], and you've got a few guys that can shoot some threes. That could be a real x-factor for the Atlanta Hawks when they get to playoff time."