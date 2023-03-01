Valley family asks for answers in shooting death of father

The family of Dominic Daughtrey say they are still trying to understand what happened to their loved one nearly nine months after he was shot and killed.

"I know that people saw what happened; there were people that were there when he was killed. And I just, I beg you, if you know anything please reach out," said Natasha Daughtrey, Dominic's sister.

On Tuesday, the Daughtrey family worked with Phoenix police and Silent Witness to shed light on the case.

Police say the 39-year-old was found dead inside his parked truck at an apartment complex near Camelback Road and Grand Avenue.

Officials say it is still unclear what he was doing in the area the night of June 3, 2022, but police say Daughtrey did not live there.

"I know none of this brings him back, but actions like this shouldn't be, shouldn't be left undone," said David Dominic's father.

Police are looking for the person responsible.

"The thought that other families could be impacted and affected in the same way that we are... is what's motivating us to want to get the word out," says Tatiana Coffman, Dominic's sister.

Family tells ABC15, Dominic worked at Sundt construction as a continuous improvement manager for several years.

He later took his experience and creativity down a new path in 2019 and started his own technology consulting firm called the Phoenix Innovation Lab.

His family says he was a devoted father, "everything he did, he did for his daughter," said Coffman.

The Daughtrey family has increased the Silent Witness reward to $10,000, hoping it will motivate someone to come forward with information.

"The missing of him is so profound. The holidays were... every domain of my life was impacted by this being the first year of anniversaries," says Dominic's mother.

The family says they are moving forward as a family with the hope they can find justice.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) for Spanish.