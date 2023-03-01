Albany Patroons introduce 2023 team

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany Patroons are back for the 2023 season, with a new ownership group, and a new yet extremely familiar head coach.

Mr. Patroon, Derrick Rowland is back at the helm for his third stint as Patroons head coach. He last coached the team in 2020, and led them to a TBL title in 2019.

The Patroons will feature a brand new roster, with just one returner from the team that went to the championship series last year. Fans can expect a fun style of basketball when the team returns to action Friday night at the Armory against the Syracuse Stallions. “A lot of passion, a lot of dunks,” said Rowland. “Just excitement. We play hard. Just guys that are playing together and playing for the city.”

Guard Trevis Wyche is the lone returner for the Patroons, and is coming back with a purpose. “Just some unfinished business,” said Wyche. “We got to the championship game and lost in overtime. It was just something that was just too bittersweet. Had to come back and just try to win it all this year.”

Tip-off on Friday is set for 7:00 PM. The Patroons will host the Lehigh Valley Legends on Saturday.

