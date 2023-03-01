Boys Hoops Roundup: Onaway tops Rogers City, finds out Ski Valley fate

ONAWAY – While his team was comfortably leading Rogers City on Tuesday night, Onaway boys basketball coach Eddy Szymoniak had his mind on another game for the time being.

Szymoniak, along with his players, were anxiously awaiting their Ski Valley Conference championship fate as Inland Lakes hosted league leader Gaylord St. Mary about 20 miles down M-68.

As the final minutes came to a close, the Cardinals received the news they were hoping for as the Bulldogs defeated the Snowbirds, 75-62, which allowed the Cardinals to earn a share of the title with their rivals.

The Cardinals then captured an 84-40 victory over the Hurons and celebrated their share of the crown afterward.

“We were keeping a pretty close eye on (Inland Lakes and St. Mary),” said Szymoniak. “I was getting updates throughout the game, and we were just about done, and it was pretty cool. I called a timeout with about a minute-and-a-half to go, as I knew it was getting close and it looked like it was going to be wrapped up, and I let my guys know and we had it announced, so not that we’ll ever admit that we’re Bulldog fans, and we’re still not going to admit it now, but we’re pretty happy with the outcome and being able to do this with the ups and downs we’ve had this season.

“We're glad we're able to put another banner up.”

The victory by Inland Lakes helped the Bulldogs (15-5, 14-2 Ski Valley) claim a share of their first Ski Valley championship since 2005, but it also helped the Cardinals (18-3, 14-2), who are now back-to-back conference winners. Last year, the Cardinals captured the Ski Valley for the first time since 1963 after winning the league outright. Gaylord St. Mary (17-4, 13-2) can still earn their share of the crown if they defeat Pellston on Thursday.

For Szymoniak, he knows how hard it is to win a conference title.

“Any time you’re on top of the league, especially the Ski Valley, you know you’ve earned it,” Szymoniak said. “These guys, the last two years, they’ve definitely earned it. We play our butts off every night, we go in and out every game, and I’m just proud of these guys. It means a lot. No matter what happens this season – obviously our goal is to win districts – this is something we always get to look back on and know they’re one of very few teams. Only one other time it’s been done, and that was 60 years ago.

“I’m proud of the guys, they earned it, and it’s something that’ll be up there forever.”

As for the matchup against the Hurons, the Cardinals exploded with a 33-point second quarter and built a commanding 49-21 halftime lead.

Austin Veal led the Cardinals with 24 points, while Jadin Mix scored 18 and Luke Lovelace finished with a career-high 13. Mason Beebe was the last Cardinal to hit double figures, netting 11 points. Jackson Chaskey tallied eight, Cole Selke had six, and Trenton Soik chipped in with two.

“This was a really nice win. I think this was our first complete four-quarter game since Gaylord St. Mary’s, and it looked like the team of old, since the midseason and that St. Mary’s game,” Szymoniak said. “Obviously some guys had to step up after being down with so many injuries, but I thought they did a really nice job tonight as a team.

“I thought Jackson Chaskey really stepped up, Cole Selke, and obviously Austin (Veal) and Jadin played well, too, but tonight was a team effort. Luke Lovelace showed he can be a force for us down low. Great to see him break out with a 13-point game. Trenton Soik got his first varsity points.”

The Cardinals played the game without junior Justin Kramer-St. Germain, who suffered a season-ending back injury during Monday’s home contest against Mancelona.

Onaway closes out its regular season with a rematch against Mackinaw City (18-3) on Thursday. The Comets captured a 76-70 victory over the Cardinals in the season opener for both teams back in December.

Mackinaw City cranks out 50-44 win at Posen

POSEN – It was another one of those grind-it-out games for the Mackinaw City boys basketball team on Tuesday.

And once again, the Comets came up victorious, holding off Posen in a 50-44 non-conference road victory.

“This game was anything but perfect, but we are learning to compete with some quality teams and figuring out ways to win,” said Mackinaw City coach John Martin. “We held the lead for most of the game, as much as 10, then with 2:30 left, Posen connected on a fast break to take a 44-43 lead, their first of the game. A reverse layup with 1:55 left put us back up one and we were able to hold on from there.”

Trystan Swanson scored 13 points to lead the Comets (18-3), while Cooper Whipkey finished with 12, Lars Huffman had nine, Lucas Bergstrom added eight, and Sabastian Pierce netted one.

Cole Krajiniak scored 13 points for the Vikings. Ethan Purol added eight.

Mackinaw City travels to the Presque Isle area again to face Onaway (18-3) in its regular season finale on Thursday.

