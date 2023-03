KOMU

At least 32 dead, 85 injured as trains collide in Greece By Chris Liakos, Heather Chen, Mohammed TawfeeqJennifer Hauser, CNN, 5 days ago

By Chris Liakos, Heather Chen, Mohammed TawfeeqJennifer Hauser, CNN, 5 days ago

Rescue workers are in a desperate search for survivors after a head-on collision between two trains in central Greece killed dozens of people and injured ...