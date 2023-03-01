Police investigating crash that killed a motorcyclist near Desert Inn, Rainbow

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on scene of a fatal crash Tuesday night.

Police are on scene near Desert Inn Road and Tenaya since 7:24 p.m.

UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies at UMC following collision in southwest Las Vegas valley, police say

Police said a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Desert Inn at Tenaya. A sedan traveling westbound made a left hand turn southbound in front of the motorcyclist.

The sedan claims he had a yellow light according to police. The driver is not impaired and remained on scene.

The motorcyclist has been pronounced deceased at UMC trauma, LVMPD said.

This story is developing, check back for updates.