Picayune basketball upsets Provine, earns chance to win its first state championship

Darrell Smith turned to the Provine bench with his index finger over his lips to shush the Rams and their supporters. Smith's full-court pass landed in the hands of Troy Carter, and he finished through contact in transition to give Picayune a 13-point lead with 1:58 remaining in Tuesday's Class 5A semifinal matchup.

The Maroon Tide never looked back. Carter finished with 23 points and six rebounds, and Picayune (18-14) upset Provine 60-49 to advance to its first state championship appearance since 2008. It came down to the Maroon Tide's defense, according to coach Eric Vianney.

"It's our defense and composure," Vianney said. "We've been tested. We play some tough teams. They didn't present anything we haven't seen before.

"When we've been successful, it's always been defense."

Picayune ended a seven-game winning streak for the Rams behind a 16-point, three-rebound performance from Joshua Holmes. The senior continually provided timely baskets, but it wasn't a surprise to Vianney.

"He's been the man all year," Vianney said. "I'm just happy for him as a senior. He's a guard who can play everywhere.

"He's been our smartest player and our best player for three years."

The Maroon Tide have won the past two state championships in football but haven't won a state title in boys basketball. Picayune was eager to knock off Provine to get another shot at making history.

"Everyone counted us out," Carter said. "They were the favorite to win the championship, but they had to go through us first. We worked harder."

Picayune will face Hattiesburg for the state championship at 7 p.m., Friday at the Mississippi Coliseum. The Tigers defeated the Maroon Tide 54-47 on Nov. 8 while a bulk of Picayune's players were in the midst of the run for the second consecutive state title in football. Carter promised the rematch will be different.

"We only had six players when we played them and lost by seven," Carter said. "This time we'll be ready for them."

