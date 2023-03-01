Ottawa Impact forces through 'correction' on Hambley hire 6-5

OTTAWA COUNTY — A motion brought forth by Ottawa Impact-backed commissioners to “correct” a resolution from a prior board to hire Administrative Health Officer Adeline Hambley was narrowly approved Tuesday night.

During an Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Feb. 28, the only "action" item on the agenda was to "correct a resolution" from the Dec. 13 meeting that effectively appointed Hambley as the county's new health officer after outgoing officer Lisa Stefanovsky announced in August that she planned to retire in spring

Those supporting the motion said it was a matter of aligning the resolution to the minutes from the meeting, while those opposed questioned the necessity and if there was a larger motive.

The motion was ultimately approved by a 6-5 vote. Chair Joe Moss, Vice Chair Sylvia Rhodea and commissioners Gretchen Cosby, Lucy Ebel, Roger Belknap and Allison Miedema voted yes, while commissioners Rebekah Curran, Kyle Terpstra, Doug Zylstra, Jacob Bonnema and Roger Bergman voted no.

A written resolution for Hambley's appointment was prepared ahead of the board's Dec. 13 meeting . When former Commissioner Phil Kuyers made the verbal motion to bring the issue to a vote, he verbalized that the move was "contingent upon approval by the board of commissioners," in addition to being approved by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and that she pass educational requirements and a background check.

He said during public comment Feb. 28, that there never was intent for the board to vote again.

The new commissioners now claim the written resolution from Dec. 13 "did not accurately reflect the motion and vote that took place, because it improperly omitted the first contingency that Hambley will only be appointed as Ottawa County Administrative Health Officer contingent upon 1) approval by the Board of Commissioners.'

Bergman, one of three current commissioners who was on the board in December, said the intention was to hire Hambley.

“I can guarantee all 11 of us at that meeting voted to hire Adeline that day," Bergman said.

Several commissioners questioned if changing this resolution was an effort to undermine Hambley’s hire. Terpstra, also on the board in December, alluded to perceived ulterior motives behind the motion and said the change won’t benefit the county.

“I think all of us up here as commissioners understand why this was brought to us. I’m not going to speak to that, but I believe it’s a pretty big 'Hail Mary,'” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to land. I believe it’s probably going to land us in a harder situation going forward. I don’t think this is going to be helping us out, I think it’s going to be hurting us.”

Bonnema said he felt it was “crossing the line” to alter things approved by the previous board.

"I want to walk away tonight knowing that we truthfully represented the will of the prior commissioners, out of respect to them,” Bonnema said. “I don’t want to be seen as misleading the public as to what was accomplished that night.”

Moss, Rhodea and counsel Jack Jordan repeatedly stated the move was simply to align the wording of the resolution, the minutes and the video. When asked directly if there would be additional action, Jordan said that is up to the board and Moss did not directly answer the question.

“This resolution is merely to correct the record,” Jordan said. “The motion was made and the minutes properly reflect the motion that was made on that day. However, the resolution that was drafted does not reflect the minutes or the motion.

“It is not changing history, it is not rewriting the motion. It is simply correcting the record.”

“As I understand it from legal counsel, this is specifically fixing an error that was made last year,” Moss said. “If anybody would like to move to amend the agenda after this vote, feel free.”

No items were added to the agenda after the vote.

Curran voted no on the motion, but compared the vote during the Dec. 13 meeting and the actions at the Jan. 3 meeting, when surprise agenda items were added. She said the people who are upset about those late additions to the agenda should be upset that Hambley’s hiring was added late as well.

“For those who are upset, I hope we are equally upset with what happened at the Dec. 13 meeting,” Curran said. “I know that I will be voting no on this because I don’t feel like there is any discrepancy here, although I do disagree with adding something at the last minute of the last hour to try to take a decision away from the new board.”

There was one amendment to the suggested motion — to remove the word “official” as it relates to video recording of the meeting, at the request of County Clerk Justin Roebuck. That change was unanimous.

Sarah Riley Howard, who is representing Hambley in her lawsuit, warned county corporate counsel Jack Jordan in an email sent Tuesday morning that changing the Dec. 13 resolution would violate the state's Open Meetings Act.

"The action request ... claims that the resolution that the prior Board passed 'did not accurately reflect the motion and vote that actually took place.' That is false," Howard wrote. "The prior Board voted to, and did, appoint Ms. Hambley contingent upon standard approvals which occurred, rendering the appointment automatically effective. The prior Board did not intend to require a second vote of appointment after the occurrence of the contingencies, which is clear from the record.

"In any event, the original resolution that the prior Board voted to pass controls. Plus, under the Open Meetings Act, the time has passed for any allegedly appropriate corrections to the minutes or other official record, including the text of written resolutions."

— Sentinel executive editor Sarah Leach contributed to this piece. Reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com . Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch .

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Ottawa Impact forces through 'correction' on Hambley hire 6-5