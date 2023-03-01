Bronny James, Sierra Canyon breeze past Taft: CIF State Regional boys basketball first-round roundup

Coming off state Open Division championships in 2018 and 2019, the highly visible Sierra Canyon boys basketball team won't be playing for a state championship at the highest level in 2023.

But the Trailblazers have a very good shot at a Division I crown.

Coming off a four-game losing streak, the third-seeded Trailblazers had little trouble with Los Angeles City champion Taft, the 14th-seed, with an 84-47 CIF-Southern California Division 1 first-round home win Tuesday night.

According to Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News, Sierra Canyon got 16 points by Jimmy Oladokun, 15 from Ashton Hardaway and 13 by Bronny James to improve to 21-10, while the Toreadors (21-11) were led by Keyon Kensie and Bishop Brooks with 14 points apiece.

Taft's faithful helped fill the Sierra Canyon gym and it felt like a home game early for the Toreadors, who hung with the Trailblazers for most of the first quarter behind some lights out shooting from Kensie. The crowd was loud in favor of Taft, which won the LA City Section's Open Division title on Saturday with a 64-62 win over Fairfax.

The Trailblazers showed off their own long-range shooting, and whatever it missed, they dominated with offensive rebounding. A 27-13 third-quarter run, culminated with a 3-point play just before the buzzer gave the home team a 69-40 lead entering the fourth.

This was one of more 40 boys playoff games in the South to go with more than 40 in the North. Divisions 1-5 continue on Thursday with quarterfinal play.

The CIF's top division, the Open, features two games tomorrow, one each in the North and South.

The playoffs culminate with South and North regional champions colliding for state championships March 10-11 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

No. 1 seed Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks 84, No. 16 Fairfax 68: Gonzaga-signee Dusty Stromer had 21 points, and Duke-bound Caleb Foster and Houston commit Mercy Miller added 20 apiece for host Notre Dame (23-10), offsetting a big 27-point effort by Fairfax's Darius Carr.

No. 5 Mater Dei-Santa Ana 70, No. 12 La Costa Canyon 66: The Monarchs (28-6) fought back from a 32-23 halftime deficit to defeat San Diego Section runner-up La Costa Canyon as freshman Brannon Martinesen had 25 points and nine rebounds. Three-point shooting brought the Southern Section Division 1 champions back as Scotty Belnap (16 points) and Luke Barnett (14 points) had four 3-pointers each. Brady Karich added eight assists. La Costa Canyon finished 16-12.

Division 2

No. 16 King/Drew 73, No. 1 Canyon 65: Donald Thompson had 25 points, eight rebounds and made five 3-pointers as King/Drew (16-16) stunned the top seed (25-7) which had won 13 straight games. Ty Howard led Canyon with 22 points.

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Division 1

No. 14 University-San Francisco 92, No. 3 Jesuit-Carmichael 85: Down 42-29 midway through the second quarter, the Red Devils (29-3) went on remarkable 23-3 run to go up 52-45 at halftime and never trailed.

Luke Bradley had 18 of his team-high 23 in the first half, when Gus Parsons scored 15 of his 20. Cole Boake added 21 and Joey Kennedy 17 for the winners, who now play Salesian.

McDonald's All-American Andrej Stojakovic had 25 points, Kevin Haupt 20 and Cole Epperson added 13 for the Marauders (26-6).

"We came in averaging 77 points a game and they came in averaging 70," University coach Randy Bessolo said. "We knew it would be a fun game. I think our depth was the difference. Their first five are pretty good but our depth was too much. We played 11 guys and the ones who did not score much were flying around pressuring the ball.

"Nothing like playing against a 1,000 enrollment all-boys Catholic school with a McDonald's All-American on their home court and winning. To beat them on the road is special for a small school like ours. We have won some big games but none like this in an elimination game."

University's coed enrollment is 421. Read about the school's BIG RED SATURDAY .

No. 4 Riordan-San Francisco 57, No. 13 Campolindo-Moraga 46: Christian Wise scored 23 points and pulled down eight rebounds and the host Crusaders (22-6) allowed just seven points in the fourth quarter to beat the team that eliminated them last season. Wise had eight of his game-high total in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Cougars by himself. Logan Robeson led Campolindo with 17 points. See complete story

No. 6 Salesian-Richmond 48, No. 11 Serra-San Mateo 33: Amari Johnson had 15 points and Aaron Claytor 12 as the Pride (24-8) won a defensive slugfest at Contra Costa College. Serra (17-12) was led by Seamus Gilmartin with eight points.

No. 15 Sacred Heart Prep-Atherton 63, No. 2 Folsom 62: Junior TJ O'Brien scored 25 points and Sam Norris contibuted 12 as visiting Sacred Heart Prep (20-8) stunned Folsom (26-4), which was outscored 14-6 in the third quarter turn around what looked like a sure Folsom win. Justin Ard had 13 points for the Bulldogs who led 17-13 after one quarter and 35-26 at halftime.

Division 2

No. 16 seed Granite Bay 45, No. 1 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord 44: Yaqub Mir, a 6-3 senior guard, had 17 points including three 3-pointers in the third quarter, lifting the Gizzlies (15-18) to a stunning road win over the Eagles (26-4), which got 23 points by Jake King and nine points and nine rebounds from James Moore. Davis Adell added 10 points for Granite Bay, which lost six of seven to close the regular season, shocked fourth-seed St. Mary's-Stockton in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 playoffs before reaching the finals. The Grizzlies lost in the SJS finals to Whitney 61-56 but rebounded with one of the more stunning upsets in state history.

No. 13 Bellarmine 62, No. 4 Moreau Catholic 60: T ariq Weiser's running bank shot from the bottom of the key as time expired gave the visiting Bells the stunning victory. Weiser dribbled nearly the length of the court, splitting a pair of defenders near midcourt before his left-handed shot (his off hand) banked off the backboard perfect and into the nets. Moreau had taken a 22-7 lead after playing a nearly perfect first quarter. But Bellarmine kept chipping away behind 6-6 power forward Nick Corbett, who scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half. Teammate Will Corbett added 14. Robert Morgan had 19 points and LeBrie Goudy-Lee added 14 for Moreau Catholic (23-7). Bellarmine improved to 15-13.

This roundup will be updated throughout the night.