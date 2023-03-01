Picayune rolls past Provine, into MHSAA Class 5A Basketball Championship

JACKSON — The fact that Picayune hadn't played for a state championship in 15 years wasn't lost on the Maroon Tide's coaching staff and players Tuesday night.

And now the drought is over.

The Maroon Tide held on to beat Provine 60-49 in the Semifinal Round of the MHSAA Boys Class 5A Basketball playoffs Tuesday night.

The Maroon Tide (20-15) will face Hattiesburg for the Class 5A State Championship at 7 p.m. Friday night. The last time Picayune was in the state title was in 2008. The program is seeking first state title in boys basketball.

“For us, we’ve been tested before and they presented some different challenges and for us," Picayune coach Eric Vianney. "Everything starts with defense That’s what we establish ourselves on, and when we get some stops, that is when we can run and make shots.”

Provine held a slim 7-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, Picayune went on a 13-5 run to take a 18-15 lead and eventually held a 21-20 lead at halftime.

The third quarter was back and forth, with the Maroon Tide leading 34-30 heading into the final quarter.

The Rams went on a quick 5-2 run to trim the Tide's lead down to one at 36-35, but from that point it was all Picayune. The Maroon Tide went on a 13-0 run to take a 49-35 lead and seal the game.

“We had some guys step up and make shots," Vianney said. "Carter is a senior and is a guy that can shoot the ball and he showed out tonight. We can live to fight for another day and it will be a good one on Friday against Hattiesburg. Ernie is a great coach and good friend, so it’ll be a battle.”

Troy Carter had 23 points to lead Picayune, while Joshua Holmes added 16 points for the Maroon Tide.

“Everybody counted us out and we wanted it more than them,” Carter said. “We just had a spark plug and it starts on defense and we got shots and then made shots. Hattiesburg will be fun on Friday and we will be ready.”

Tye Gholar had 11 points to lead Provine (24-8).