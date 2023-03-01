OKC Thunder on Four-Game Slide Following All-Star Break

Following back-to-back losses versus the Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City has fallen to 0-4 post-All-Star break.

January was a white-hot month for the blooming Thunder squad, who saw some of the best-ever play from players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort and more. But the team has looked a little out of sync following the break, largely in part due to their superstar-level talent being out of the lineup.

Sidelined with right ankle soreness, an abdominal strain and, as of Tuesday’s game, health and safety protocols, Gilgeous-Alexander has missed OKC’s last three games. And it’s likely made the difference in results.

Giddey and Dort, both of which had really good stretches prior to All-Star weekend, have been ice-cold since.

Giddey has shot just 23-for-57 and 1-for-7 from beyond the arc. He’s also turned the ball over twice per game and been shakier on defense than his full season product. Dort, fresh off both break and injury, has shot 20-for-62, though his defense has still been game-changing.

On Tuesday, Giddey played his lowest minute total of the season, just 19, and Dort his third-least, at just 21.

It’s small sample for the two young players who are sure to get back on track on the near future. But certainly something to point to in such narrow losses.

Oklahoma City now sits at 28-33 on the season with sole possession of the reverse 8-seed. They’re just a half-game back from Los Angeles in the western conference and a half-game away from overtaking Chicago for the reverse 7-seed.

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, OKC takes on the Los Angeles Lakers in what feels like a pivotal game for their playoff chances.

