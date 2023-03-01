Open in App
Baltimore, MD
Bleacher Report proposes trade of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to help AFC team stop Chiefs

By Kevin Oestreicher,

5 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson have still not been able to agree on a long-term contract after the situation between the two sides has carried on for an extremely long time. There have been plenty of rumors surrounding what could happen in the coming weeks between the team and Jackson, including the franchise tag, a trade, or an extension.

When listing off NFL trade ideas to prevent a Super Bowl repeat by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, David Kenyon of Bleacher Report put together a trade that would send Jackson to the New York Jets in exchange for a plethora of draft capital as well as a young quarterback. The trade specifics as detailed by Kenyon are as follows:

New York Jets receive: Lamar Jackson and 2023 fourth-round pick (No. 124)

Baltimore Ravens receive: Zach Wilson, 2023 first-round pick (No. 13), 2023 second-round pick (No. 43), 2024 first-round pick, 2024 third-round pick and 2025 second-round pick

When explaining his reasoning, Kenyon says that New York shouldn’t be scared by the asking price for Jackson as they look to find their franchise quarterback.

“Should extension discussions reach an impasse, Baltimore may instead pivot to eyeing a Watson or Russell Wilson-type trade. The short version is multiple first-rounders and at least two more Day 1 or 2 picks…That enormous price should not scare away the New York Jets, who desperately need a franchise quarterback to bolster their offense and complement a high-quality defense.”

On Baltimore’s side of things, Kenyon mentions Wilson getting a fresh start on a rookie contract with two years of team control, plus the Ravens getting financial flexibility to bolster their roster elsewhere.

“Meanwhile, third-year quarterback Zach Wilson could get a fresh start with new Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. With Wilson on a rookie contract for at least two more years, Baltimore would also have the financial flexibility to bolster its skill-position corps in a way that it has failed to do for Jackson.”

