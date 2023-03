Scientist

Opinion: New Diabetes Drug Signals Shift to Preventing Autoimmunity By Jane Buckner, MDCarla Greenbaum, MD, 5 days ago

By Jane Buckner, MDCarla Greenbaum, MD, 5 days ago

Eighty million Americans have an autoimmune disease. Most such diseases are lifelong and often debilitating. They have no cure, and treating them is estimated to ...