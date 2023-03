wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Accepts Grayson Waller's Invite To Appear At WWE NXT Roadblock By Kellie Haulotte, 5 days ago

By Kellie Haulotte, 5 days ago

It appears that Grayson Waller has gotten his wish — Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will appear at "NXT Roadblock." Michaels ...