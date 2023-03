Noozhawk

Rents Rise 9%, Apartment Vacancies Drop to 1.7% in Santa Barbara in 2022 By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer, 5 days ago

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer, 5 days ago

Housing rental rates in Santa Barbara increased 9% in 2022, at a time when there was a 1.7% apartment vacancy rate, according to Hayes Commercial ...