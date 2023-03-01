The Mandalorian Director Says Season 3 Is a "Culmination" of Star Wars Plans

The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett are chapters of a Star Wars story that began with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) meeting The Child: Grogu. And in season 3 -- about the unmasked and disavowed Din's pilgrimage to Mandalore with the Force-strong foundling in tow -- that journey is coming to a head, according to directing-producer Rick Famuyiwa . In an interview with Deadline at Tuesday's premiere of The Mandalorian season 3 ( streaming March 1st on Disney+), Famuyiwa teased a pay-off to "seeds" planted back in Mando 's first season in 2019.

"The storytelling that Jon [Favreau] has been spearheading from the very beginning has been slowly, each season, each project, leading us to this. Leading us to the third season," Famuyiwa said. "And so I think there are a lot of seeds that are planted that are growing and culminating in this season, so I feel that's partly the feeling -- the sense of things culminating. This really feels like a third act in some ways, even though there's lots of stories to tell."



Famuyiwa added, "But that's the feeling that I have: you feel like you've been on a journey with these characters, and that journey is certainly coming to a head this season."

The Dope and The Chi filmmaker has served as a director on the series since the season 1 episode "Chapter 2: The Child," and joins Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson as an executive producer on season 3. Favreau has already written season 4 to fit with other Star Wars shows set within the timeline of The Mandalorian : the upcoming Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew .

"We have to know where we're going to tell a fully-formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and then slowly, you just write each episode. Because all of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story," Favreau recently told BFM TV. "Then he's doing Ahsoka , which I'm producing with him, but he's the writer-showrunner on that. And so to understand what's happening on other shows, or even Skeleton Crew , all take place in the same Star Wars time period."

In plotting out this post- Return of the Jedi era of The New Republic , Favreau said, "There's a lot more things that we have to keep in mind and stuff that we've built up to in previous seasons of The Mandalorian , as well." That includes key plot points that took place during the Boba Fett spinoff, including Din and Grogu's reunion after the child's short-lived Jedi training under master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

Starring Pedro Pascal , Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito, new episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 3 are streaming Wednesdays on Disney+.