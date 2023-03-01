Memphis Grizzlies Troll Shannon Sharpe And The Lakers After Big Win

LeBron James was ruled out for this game, and the team clearly missed his veteran leadership on the court, giving up 47 points in the third quarter. This loss drops the Lakers to 29-33, still needing 4 wins before they can even be .500 on the season.
Can The Lakers Succeed This Season?
The Lakers have deliberately built their roster to have space in the summer to go after someone like Kyrie Irving . However, the core, they have looked lethal with LeBron James on the floor. If James cannot come back in time and the team cannot keep their playoff push alive, they're better off bringing this core back next season.
Anthony Davis believes the Lakers can put together wins without LeBron as they have a strong roster now, so they'll be pushing to the max. Davis had a strong performance tonight and provided the Lakers with 29 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 blocks. Even a healthy D'Angelo Russell will have a profound impact on this roster, as he's expected to return well before LeBron.
The Lakers' record isn't super challenging, as their toughest game in their next 7 is a rematch with the Grizzlies. They'll need to capitalize on games against New Orleans, Houston, and Oklahoma City coming up and hope to remain steady against teams like New York, Toronto, Minnesota, and Golden State.
