Soccer: Clovis North teams open CIF regional playoffs; McLane wins girls section title
By Anthony Galaviz,
5 days ago
Noel Garcia and Bryan Lopez each scored a goal as the undefeated Clovis North High boys soccer team beat Vintage-Napa 2-0 in a CIF Northern California regional playoff match on Tuesday.
No. 2-seeded Clovis North moves on to host a Division I regional semifinal game against No. 3 Mountain View at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Goalkeeper Lucas Tabangcura got the 17th shutout of the season for the Broncos, who improved to 25-0-1.
▪ No. 2 McLane 1, No. 7 Lincoln-San Jose 0: The Highlanders (21-6-3) won in a shootout and will host another Division III regional match at 5 p.m. Thursday. Central Section-champion McLane will face No. 3 Las Lomas-Walnut Creek.
Girls soccer
Clovis North’s season came to an end.
The fourth-seeded Broncos lost to No. 5 Menlo-Atherton 1-0 in the Northern California Division I regionals at Lamonica Stadium.
The Broncos wrap up the season at 19-3-3. Clovis North won the section Division I final over Liberty-Bakersfield on Friday.
In other regional games:
▪ No. 5 Mira Monte 2, No. 4 Exeter 1: It was a battle of Central Section teams in Division IV. The Monarchs finish the season at 22-4.
Central Section champion
▪ McLane 3, Rosamond 0: McLane is Central Section Division VI champion for its first section title in 21 years under coach David Alvarez.
The Highlanders reached the finals twice before before breaking through for a section title.
Senior Yadira Dominguez scored in the 35th and 67th minutes and Celeste Thahane added a goal in the 41st minute.
Fifth-seeded McLane will face No. 4 Stone Ridge Christian of Merced at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Division V regional playoffs, the Highlanders’ third game in three days.
