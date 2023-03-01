Soccer: Clovis North teams open CIF regional playoffs; McLane wins girls section title

Noel Garcia and Bryan Lopez each scored a goal as the undefeated Clovis North High boys soccer team beat Vintage-Napa 2-0 in a CIF Northern California regional playoff match on Tuesday.

No. 2-seeded Clovis North moves on to host a Division I regional semifinal game against No. 3 Mountain View at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Vintage_Napa’s Noel Lopez, left, with Clovis North’s Javier Moran to the right, in the CIF Northern California Regional boys playoff game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Clovis. Clovis North shutout Vintage-Napa 2-0. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Goalkeeper Lucas Tabangcura got the 17th shutout of the season for the Broncos, who improved to 25-0-1.

▪ No. 2 McLane 1, No. 7 Lincoln-San Jose 0: The Highlanders (21-6-3) won in a shootout and will host another Division III regional match at 5 p.m. Thursday. Central Section-champion McLane will face No. 3 Las Lomas-Walnut Creek.

Girls soccer

Clovis North’s season came to an end.

The fourth-seeded Broncos lost to No. 5 Menlo-Atherton 1-0 in the Northern California Division I regionals at Lamonica Stadium.

The Broncos wrap up the season at 19-3-3. Clovis North won the section Division I final over Liberty-Bakersfield on Friday.

Menlo-Atherton’s Valerie Latu-Nava, left, eyes the ball with Clovis North’s Kaylin Wheeler to the right in the CIF Northern California Regional girls playoff game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Clovis. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

In other regional games:

▪ No. 5 Mira Monte 2, No. 4 Exeter 1: It was a battle of Central Section teams in Division IV. The Monarchs finish the season at 22-4.

Central Section champion

▪ McLane 3, Rosamond 0: McLane is Central Section Division VI champion for its first section title in 21 years under coach David Alvarez.

The Highlanders reached the finals twice before before breaking through for a section title.

Senior Yadira Dominguez scored in the 35th and 67th minutes and Celeste Thahane added a goal in the 41st minute.

Fifth-seeded McLane will face No. 4 Stone Ridge Christian of Merced at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Division V regional playoffs, the Highlanders’ third game in three days.

Clovis North’s Bryan Lopez, right, fights for control of the ball with Vintage-Napa’s Noel Lopez, center, with Octavio Castro to the far left, in the CIF Northern California Regional boys playoff game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Clovis. Clovis North shutout Vintage-Napa 2-0. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Clovis North goalkeeper Lucas Tabangcura, center, celebrates Clovis North’s 2-0 shutout of Vintage-Napa in the CIF Northern California Regional boys playoff game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Clovis. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Menlo-Atherton’s Valerie Latu-Nava, right, with Clovis North’s Shae Kuntz to the left in the CIF Northern California Regional girls playoff game action Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Clovis. Menlo-Atherton defeated Clovis North 1-0. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Clovis North’s Lexi Sweatt, left, and Raegan Perry, right, face Menlo-Atherton’s Valerie Latu-Nava, center, in the CIF Northern California Regional girls playoff game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Clovis. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Clovis North’s Hannah Peters, center, walks off the field as Menlo-Atherton celebrates its 1-0 win, background, in the CIF Northern California Regional girls playoff game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Clovis. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Clovis North’s Rebhia Mansour, right, kicks the ball away with Menlo-Atherton’s Fabiana Bolanos to the left in CIF Northern California Regional girls playoff game action Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Clovis. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Clovis North’s Abby Pappanduros, left, and Menlo-Atherton’s Jimena Sandoval Gaona, right, in the CIF Northern California Regional girls playoff game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Clovis. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com