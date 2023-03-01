Power surge – Sarah Coon homers again for Virginia softball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, (Va.) – Elmira’s Sarah Coon continues to show plenty of power in college softball.

The sophomore at third base for The University of Virginia Cavaliers hit a home run in the nightcap of a doubleheader in UVA’s 10-2 five-inning home win over Radford. The game two win secured the sweep for Virginia after besting Radford 7-0 in the first game Tuesday.

Coon, the Elmira native, had a double and one RBI in game one for the Cavs. Virginia (13-4) has now won seven games in a row and is knocking on the door of the national rankings. Coon has been a big part of the offensive explosion at the plate.

In 17 starts, Coon is now tied for the team lead with five home runs which is also tied for second in the ACC. Currently, Coon is second on the team in overall hits (15) and third in RBI (12).

Next up is The Palmer Park Clash starting Friday against Fairfield at UVA at 3 pm. The Clash runs through Sunday at Virginia.

(PHOTO: Virginia Athletics)

