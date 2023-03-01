Open in App
Lovejoy, GA
See more from this location?
92.9 The Game

Lovejoy's "game plan discipline" leads to trip to GHSA semifinals

By Daminon Lewis,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a8AtK_0l3OcUiS00

As the Georgia High School Association basketball state championship tournaments resumed on Tuesday, the Lovejoy Wildcats girls basketball team hosted the Gainesville Red Elephants in a Class 6A quarterfinals matchup. The two teams entered Tuesday’s contest with nearly identical records as the Wildcats were at 24-5 prior to the start and Gainesville, 23-5. And while the game started with the score remaining relatively close for the first few minutes, once the Wildcats took their first four point lead at 8-4, momentum quickly sung in their favor as they closed out the period with an 18-8 lead.

The story of the night however began in the second as Lovejoy’s defensive strategies went into full gear forcing several Red Elephants’ turnovers, which would lead to the Wildcats outscoring Gainesville 25-9 in the quarter to take a 43-17 at halftime. Unable to be affective offensively, the Red Elephants continued to struggle against the Wildcats’ defense as Lovejoy would go on to pick up the 79-34 win, advancing to the GHSA 6A semifinals, their sixth appearance in eight seasons under head coach, Cedric King.

“Game plan discipline. We came with a game plan, the kids were able to execute,” King said following the win. Now with three days to prepare for their next opponent in Brunswick, who they will face on Saturday, King says he just wants to see his team “continue to get better,” as they build off of Tuesday’s win. “Get better at what we do and try to make our better, better than what anybody can try to bring to us. If we can do that and just compete, we can live with the results,” King said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Wheeler to play for GHSA 7A title with semis win over Grayson
Loganville, GA1 day ago
Ga. church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention for having female pastor, despite no affiliation
Griffin, GA11 days ago
Autopsy for Georgia woman's 'suicide' reveals extensive injuries previously unmentioned
Athens, GA12 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
On record-setting stage, Kennesaw State shines brightest, wins ASUN
Kennesaw, GA1 hour ago
Why transition tag makes perfect sense for both Kaleb McGary and the Falcons
Atlanta, GA5 hours ago
Is Arnold Ebiketie the key for the Falcons defense in 2023?
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Fatal wreck causes closure of Ga, 10 Loop in Athens
Athens, GA5 days ago
Man commits suicide in front of Ross Department Store in Macon
Macon, GA4 days ago
Atlanta's rental and housing markets changing in 2023
Atlanta, GA6 days ago
Wrong way driver killed on Athens Perimeter
Athens, GA4 days ago
2 'loving fathers, responsible men' went missing in East Point, now loved ones are searching for them
East Point, GA4 days ago
Ga. woman driving double speed limit crashes into mother of three, killing her, deputies say
Lithonia, GA22 hours ago
5 Gwinnett teens dead from overdoses, shootings in just weeks. Now, the Hispanic community is afraid
Lawrenceville, GA3 days ago
Georgia pastor admits to raping teen near school, taking her to balloon release afterward
Macon, GA17 days ago
15-Year-Old Georgia Girl Is Apparently Shot in Head While in Bed, 3 Suspects Arrested
Peachtree City, GA11 days ago
Body found at Farmer's Market in Macon believed to be natural death
Macon, GA7 days ago
'How could that have happened?': Bibb County Schools parapro denied bond, accused of molesting student
Macon, GA5 days ago
Cartersville Authorities Investigating 13 Year-Old Being Shot
Cartersville, GA5 days ago
Fulton murder suspect back in jail months after mistaken release
Union City, GA5 days ago
Teen sentenced to 50 years for fatal shooting
Macon, GA26 days ago
Police want to identify 3 shoplifters who they say stole from Publix
Mcdonough, GA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy