KERO 23 Bakersfield

KCSO investigating death in Lamont as a homicide

By Amy Pachla, 23ABC,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGaod_0l3OcPIp00

The Kern County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit is reporting that they are investigating what they say appears to be a homicide that happened sometime on February 28, 2023 in Lamont.

According to a KCSO press release, sheriff's deputies were called to investigate reports of a shooting in the 7200 block of DiGiorgio Road in Lamont, where officers say they found a 19-year-old male with what they described as multiple gunshot wounds.

23ABC
7800 block of Di Giorgio Road in Lamont, CA

Sheriff's deputies report that they called medical aid, but the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, KCSO Homicide Unit Detectives have taken charge of the ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.

