Open in App
Lake Charles, LA
See more from this location?
KATC News

Late Rally Falls Short For Cajuns at McNeese, 5-4

By UL Athletics,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXpP6_0l3Oc7kE00

LAKE CHARLES – Carson Roccaforte went 2-for-3 with an RBI double while CJ Willis kept up his hot start with an RBI double in the ninth, but McNeese scored a run in four straight innings and added an unearned insurance run in the eighth inning to hold off the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, 5-4, on Tuesday at Joe Miller Ballpark.

Kainin Morrow and a pair of relievers scattered seven hits as McNeese (4-4) won for the third time in its last four games. Brad Burckel and Payton Harden each hit solo homers as the Cowboys scored a run in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings before taking a 5-2 lead in the eighth on a sacrifice fly.

Burckel led off the second inning with a solo home run to center off Louisiana starter Brendan Moody (0-1) for a 1-0 lead before Harden hit a two-out, solo shot to left field in the third.

The Cowboys took a 3-0 lead in the fourth when Burckel led off the inning with a walk, moved to second on a passed ball, third on an infield grounder and scored when he slid in under the tag of Julian Brock on Andruw Gonzalez’s fielder’s choice to third.

Cooper Hext led off the fifth inning for McNeese with a triple into the right-field corner and gave the Cowboys a 4-0 lead when Harden hit a sacrifice fly to center.

Morrow (1-0) tossed 6.0 innings for the Cowboys, fanning six batters with four walks while allowing a pair of hits.

Louisiana (6-2), which had its four-game win streak snapped, got on the board in the eighth inning when Willis led off with a walk, moved to second on Heath Hood’s infield grounder and scored when Roccaforte doubled down the right-field line.

The Ragin’ Cajuns would cut the lead to 4-2 one batter later when Brock hit a sacrifice fly to the warning track in right field and allowing Hood to score.

McNeese would add an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth when Josh Leslie reached on an error, moved to second on a hit batter, third on an errant pickoff attempt and scored on Tre’ Obregon III’s sacrifice fly to center.

John Taylor led off the ninth for Louisiana with a single up the middle off Christian Vega before eventually scoring on Willis’ RBI double to cut the lead to 5-3. Kyle DeBarge nearly missed a game-tying homer as his hard liner caromed off the left-field wall for an RBI single before Vega got Hood to ground out to third to seal the win.

Moody scattered three hits and struck out a pair in 6.0 innings in his second start for Louisiana. Jackson Nezuh struck out three in an inning of relief for the Ragin’ Cajuns while Jerry Couch and Landrey Wilkerson pitched the eighth, with Wilkerson getting the final two outs in his Louisiana pitching debut.

Louisiana will return home to open a three-game series against Big South Conference member and 2022 NCAA Regional participant Campbell University beginning on Friday. The series will open with a 6 p.m. contest on Friday before playing at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

All three game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with fans able to hear the game on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Radio Network and on-line on the Varsity Network app.

Single-game tickets are available by visiting the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome or purchasing by visiting Account Manager [am.ticketmaster.com] . For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

For the latest updates on Ragin' Cajuns baseball, follow on Facebook (RaginCajunsBaseball), Twitter (@RaginCajunsBSB) and Instagram (@RaginCajunsBSB) or check RaginCajuns.com.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Louisiana Starts Fast, Doubles Up Campbell in Series Finale, 14-7
Lafayette, LA13 hours ago
Quick Answer Leads Texas Past Louisiana in Longhorn Invitational Finale
Austin, TX13 hours ago
Louisiana advances to Sun Belt Championship with 64-58 win over Texas State
San Marcos, TX13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LSU Blanks Central Connecticut 13-0 on Sunday
Baton Rouge, LA13 hours ago
UL Lafayette, Our Lady of Lourdes finalize property acquisition
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
St. Michael robotics team head to International competition
Crowley, LA4 hours ago
Showcasing Acadiana women making history
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Lafayette Regional Airport Opens New Gate, Nears Completion of Terminal Project
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Missing Georgia man found dead in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA1 hour ago
Warm & humid this week
Baton Rouge, LA15 hours ago
Spring weather (and spring allergies) in full swing this week
Baton Rouge, LA8 hours ago
SLCC instructor named LMTA Truck Driver of the Year
Lafayette, LA36 minutes ago
Boil advisory rescinded in Opelousas
Opelousas, LA4 days ago
South College Shopping Center to start towing
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Want to see Acadiana's festivals through a new lens?
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
Home buyer education classes to be held in Lafayette
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
GMA Cool Schools: Jeanerette Senior High School
Jeanerette, LA6 hours ago
Two Carencro students booked in connection with terrorizing
Carencro, LA2 days ago
Glover files suit, says he was fired because he's Black
Lafayette, LA39 minutes ago
Louisiana Main Street offers revitalization grants for commercial rehab
New Iberia, LA4 days ago
First ever St. Landry Art Expo happening Saturday
Opelousas, LA2 days ago
Assistance needed locating missing New Iberia man
New Iberia, LA3 days ago
Short pursuit leads to arrest following simple robbery incident
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Patterson man found guilty of second-degree murder
Patterson, LA1 day ago
Local primary care and gynecology clinic opens in New Iberia
New Iberia, LA3 days ago
Breaux Bridge officer loses consciousness while driving, crashes into building
Breaux Bridge, LA3 days ago
One adult injured after child accidentally discharges firearm while playing
Breaux Bridge, LA8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy