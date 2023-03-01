Planada residents plead for flood recovery help from county and state

People in Planada impacted by flooding from January storms are now calling on Merced County and the state for housing and other assistance as the community continues to recover.

Those staying at the Felix Torres Migrant Farmworker Housing in Planada said they are being told they need to leave by March 15, but many have nowhere safe to go to and said they're still paying rent for homes they can't return to.

"My name is Antonio Saldana me living for the last almost 50 years I have been living in Planada," said Antonio Saldana, Planada resident. "All my income went into my house."

Before and during the Tuesday morning Merced County Board of Supervisors meeting, people demanded help from the county and state.

"You need to ask for help from the higher government," said Daniela Ceja-Arceo, Valley Crisis Center. "If you must build a refugee camp then that is what you must do. If you must bring in a fleet of mobile homes or mobile units then so be it. I beg you to continue to do right by us. I beg you not to abandon us."

Among their requests, is extended time for people to stay at Felix Torres.

The Director of Community and Economic Development, Mark Hendrickson, said nearly 30 of the 42 families housed at Felix Torres, should be able to return to their homes by March 15. However, some said their homes that have been deemed safe aren't.

"There is mold growing on up to our windowsills," said Maria Nava, Planada resident. "There is water still currently under our home. We are being evicted from the house."

According to the board of supervisors and Hendrickson, the county has no jurisdiction over the center. It is run by the Merced County Housing Authority through the federal government and it must be vacated so migrant workers can stay there by April 1, stays cannot be extended.

Meanwhile, people said they've been paying rent and utilities for places that are currently unlivable and the bills are stacking up.

"I'm scheduled to go back to my home as of tomorrow, but I don't know what to do," said one resident. "My rent is due funds are not there."

The Leadership Counsel is asking for support to help residents pay those bills. As well as for an eviction moratorium and rent stabilization so people cannot be evicted or priced out of their homes when they can return. They're asking those requests be added to next month's agenda.

"We are working with disaster case managers and Catholic charities - they are assessing housing needs and helping families create a plan of action," officials with Merced County wrote in a statement.