Jokic has 100th triple-double; Nuggets down Rockets 133-112

By Kristie Rieken, AP Sports Writer,

5 days ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Nikola Jokic recorded his 100th career triple-double and Jamal Murray had 32 points as the Denver Nuggets coasted to a 133-112 win over the Houston Rockets.

The hapless Rockets were done in by a balanced scoring attack by the Nuggets Tuesday, a game after allowing Damian Lillard to score a career-high 71 points in a loss to the Trail Blazers Sunday.

Jokic had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his NBA-leading 24th triple-double this season and his 15th in the last 20 games.

The Nuggets have won each game in which he's had a triple-double this season and 28 straight dating back to last season.

