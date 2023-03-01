Driver accused of hitting group of cyclists in Goodyear out of jail

On Tuesday the driver accused of hitting close to two dozen cyclists and killing two on Saturday is out of jail.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced the case involving 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan will be sent back to Goodyear for an "additional investigation".

"The deaths of the two cyclists and injuries suffered by others that morning is an unimaginable tragedy. The police need time to complete their investigation. It is critical before making any charging decision, and triggering legal time constraints, that a full investigation is completed and provided to prosecutors for review," said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell in a statement.

Court documents said Quintana-Lujan told police his "steering locked and the truck started drifting".

Quintana-Lujan told investigators he had smoked marijuana about 11 hours earlier. Police took blood samples and say results could take weeks.

With no formal charges filed, ABC15 has learned Quintana-Lujan has been released from jail as police continue their investigation.

Officials identified 61-year-old Karen Malisa as one of the victims who was killed. Her friends told ABC15 she was a former teacher from Goodyear.

65-year-old David Kero was visiting from Michigan when he went on the ride with the group. He later died at the hospital.

“I know there's a lot of clichés oh he was such a good person, they had the greatest smile, they lit up the room, and the truth of the matter is that is actually Dave,” said Kero’s cousin Spencer Prusi.

Prusi described Kero as encouraging and always bringing joy to others.

He told ABC15 Kero was married to his wife Liz, and had two older children.

“He was laughing and smiling even during tough times,” said Prusi. “He was the rock for others around him.”

Family says Kero was a retired electrical engineer with a passion for cycling. He volunteered as a mechanic in his cousin's trail store.

“Dave was the quintessential ambassador for cycling,” said Prusi.

He says he still remembers giving his cousin one final hug before Kero left with family for a long vacation in Arizona.

Prusi says he eventually found out about the crash after getting a phone call from Kero’s sister.

“We’re sad and emotional and crying,” said Prusi. “At the same time we're also laughing, and you know, thinking of the great events we've had with him.”

As cyclist communities in the Valley and Michigan grieve, ABC15 reached out to Goodyear police for their response to MCAO’s statement.

Officials said the department submitted all evidence available at the time of the arrest, and as additional evidence becomes available they will notify the county attorney.