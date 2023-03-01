Wyoming Area to join United Way’s Nurse’s Pantry program

In this file photo Dan Flood school nurse Maura Mattick, right, talks about the Nurse’s Pantry, an initiative started by United Way of Wyoming Valley to supply needed items for children that if needed could keep them out of school. Listening at left is United Way of Wyoming Valley President Bill Jones. The Wyoming Area School Board on Tuesday approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Way of Wyoming Valley to establish Nurse’s Pantries in the district’s elementary buildings. Times Leader file photo

EXETER — Wyoming Area School Board approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Way of Wyoming Valley to establish “Nurse’s Pantries” in the district elementary buildings. The MOU will expand a program United Way created to help students meet basic needs so they can keep attending classes.

The Nurse’s Pantry initiative was launched as part of the United Way’s focus on breaking the cycle of poverty in low-income families by working to help keep students in school without falling behind. United Way President Bill Jones often recounts stories about brothers taking turns sharing shoes to attend school, meaning one or the other was regularly absent, and of a student missing classes because parents couldn’t afford lice medication. The Nurse’s Pantry program aims to fill such basic, low-cost needs so students don’t miss school unnecessarily.

The board also approved a contract with NRG for Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning system upgrades at the Kindergarten Center, at a cost not to exceed $18,500.

And the board accepted the resignations of paraprofessional Rebecca Holl, head boys varsity soccer coach Devin Dougherty, and director of curriculum/assistant elementary principal Robert Galella.