Daily Log: 03/01

Births

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Brooklynn Edwards, Toledo, girl, Feb. 24.

Bailey and Justin Butler, Springfield Township, boy, Feb. 24.

Stephanie and Justin Toppan, Swanton, girl, Feb. 24.

Angela and Lance O’Key, Oregon, girl, Feb. 24.

Angelica Hernandez, Toledo girl, Feb. 27.

Erica and David Grueshaber, Toledo, girl, Feb. 27.

Christina and Richard Altman, Toledo, boy, Feb. 27.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Rayna Carney, Toledo, girl, Feb. 27.

Brooke and Douglas Harmon, Toledo, boy, Feb. 27.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Kayley Heckert, Toledo, boy, Feb. 21.

Rachael and Ryan Hill, Toledo, girl, Feb. 21.

Tiffany and Andrew Reinhart, Fostoria, boy, Feb. 24.

Taquaire Green, Toledo, girl, Feb. 25.

Johnna Smith, Toledo, girl, Feb. 26.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Feb. 23, 2023

Bryan Salazar, 32, pharmacy technician, and Katherin Romero Fernandez, 28, both of Toledo.

Ray Paschen, 35, and Cierrah McNally, 29, both of Toledo.

Jerril Fortner II, 43, laborer, of Lowell, Ind., and Angela Villarreal, 43, homemaker, of Toledo.

David Griffith, 31, sales associate, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Barbara Braden, 58, of Toledo.

Tejuan James, 28, self-employed, and Shamiah Townsel, 21, warehouse, both of Toledo.

Maurice Darget, 46, truck driver, and Shaqunia Williams, 35, insurance agent, both of Toledo.

Jesse Lira, Jr., 22, courtesy clerk, and Brooklyn Coon, 19, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Burglaries

Travis Marsenburg, wallet with contents from 500 block of South Detroit.

Kenyatta Martin, no loss reported from residence in 1100 block of Prospect.

Christian Johnson, no loss reported from residence in 2000 block of Elliott.

Jamina Smith, loss is undetermined from residence in 3400 block of St. Bernard.

Joe Overton, clothing, games, shoes, televisions, and jewelry from residence in 600 block of Secor.

Gwen Morgan, copper wiring and pipes from residence in 2300 block of Lawrence.

Taylor Jewell, no loss reported from residence in 300 block of South Reynolds.

Demetrius Haynes, no loss reported from residence in 2200 block of Kent.

Nathan Hayes, keys and vehicle from residence in 900 block of Kingston.

Melissa Ratliff, water heaters, faucets, washer and dryer from 3600 block of Hill.

Bryan Davis, no loss reported from residence in 1300 block of Brooke Park.

Evergreen Real Estate, tools, paint and key from 400 block of Southcrest.

Keithana King, no loss reported from home in 2400 block of Rosewood.

Remont Barnett, no loss reported from home in 2800 block of Latonia.

Martez Johnson, motorcycle from 1100 block of West Woodruff.

Miran Hudson, no loss reported from home in 2100 block of South.

Angelique Smith, no loss reported from home in 900 block of Islington.

Thefts

Richard Wachter, no loss reported from vehicle in 3100 block of Eastbrook.

Lynn Blakemore, pain medication from residence in 900 block of Butler.

Gwendoly Wright, two coats, two televisions, stereo, and lawn equipment from 200 block of Batavia.

JC Penney, clothing from business in 5000 block of Monroe.

Pawn Daniels, cash app card from 2700 block of Pelham

Albert Puccetti, check from 5000 block of Monroe.

Kevin Parrish, medications from vehicle in 4800 block of Townsend.

Brandie Preston, vehicle from 200 block of Wamba.

Philip Rybka, credit card from 500 block of North Erie.

Elaine Ellis, clothing and handbags from 300 block of Independence.

Divorce granted

Lucas County

Alandra Scott-Martin from Jimmie Martin, Jr.